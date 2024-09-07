Gone too far: From Akshay Kumar to Vidya Balan, viral moments of fan intrusions that left celebs uncomfortable

Recently, a fan grabbed rapper MC Stan and forcefully hugged him at an event. Several such incidents in the last few months have made headlines where celebrities have faced uncomfortable and invasive interactions with fans. Take a look: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan

Akshay Kumar

On Thursday, actor Akshay Kumar was seen at an event in Mumbai, surrounded by fans eager for selfies. In a viral video circulating online, Kumar appears visibly uncomfortable when a female fan unexpectedly touches him. The fan is seen asking for a selfie and requesting someone nearby to take the picture. However, as she places her hand on Kumar, the actor appeared taken aback. Though he remains composed and does not move, his surprise is evident in the moment.

MC Stan

During the Dahi Handi Utsav in Mumbai on August 26, a fan crossed personal boundaries by forcefully hugging rapper MC Stan on stage. The fan approached the rapper and grabbed him, embracing him without permission. Despite the intrusion, MC Stan handled the situation with composure. Social media users praised the rapper for his dignified response, and the video of the incident quickly gained attention online.

Hema Malini

At an album launch event in Mumbai on August 21, actor and politician Hema Malini experienced an unsettling moment when a female fan attempted to place her hand on Malini's shoulder without consent. The video of this interaction, which went viral, shows Malini visibly uncomfortable with the unsolicited gesture.

Vidya Balan

On February 27, while paying her respects to the late ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas at his residence, actress Vidya Balan encountered an assertive fan who insisted on taking a selfie. The fan approached her persistently, despite efforts from her team to dissuade him. In a video that circulated widely on social media, Vidya Balan remained poised and chose not to engage with the fan’s request, maintaining her composure amid the awkward situation.

Abhishek Kumar

On February 17, actor Abhishek Kumar had a startling encounter when a fan abruptly entered his car to take a selfie. As shown in a viral video, the fan jumped into the vehicle from the opposite door, positioned himself next to Kumar, and urged him to pose for a picture. Despite his visible shock, Kumar remained calm and agreed to take the photo before asking the fan to exit the car. The incident was exacerbated by the fan's agitation and demands for a "good picture" as security and paparazzi intervened.

Bobby Deol

Actor Bobby Deol’s birthday celebration on January 30 took an unexpected turn when a female fan, after taking a selfie with him, surprised him with a kiss on the cheek. The moment was captured on video, showing Deol’s discomfort with the sudden and intimate gesture. Despite thanking the fan, his reaction to the uninvited kiss was evident in a video that went viral online.