HT@100 My Country My Lens | Malavika Mohanan: Wildlife photography is meditative for me

Actor Malavika Mohanan, who is all set to make her Telugu-language debut with The Raja Saab opposite actor Prabhas, is deeply passionate about wildlife photography. Ask her about it and she says, “I’ve grown up enamoured with the jungle and the life within it.” A file photo of actor Malavika Mohanan

Raised in Mumbai, surrounded by the constant hustle and bustle of city life, Malavika found herself “fascinated by nature and wilderness”. “I’ve always been a ‘Bombay girl’, surrounded by a concrete jungle,” she tells us, adding, “I truly connected with it (wildlife photography) when in my twenties, a friend of mine, who frequently goes on safaris, invited me on one. It’s wasn’t your typical safari; it was more about venturing deep into the jungle, away from set trails. We explored parts of the forest that most tourists never get to see. That’s when the spark was lit. I was hooked and thought to myself, ‘I want to do this more often’. It came organically to me and I love the fact that it’s so different from my work that it’s kind of meditative.”

When asked about her first experience capturing wildlife, Malavika shares a vivid memory from a trip to Wayanad, Kerala. “I was shooting for a film in Wayanad and had a day off. I decided to take a drive from Wayanad to Bandipur, which was about a two- or three-hour journey through some of the most beautiful forests in India,” she shares, adding, “On our way back, around 6 in the evening, we spotted a tusker by the side of the road. I had my camera with me that day. As I started clicking, the lone tusker began to charge toward us. I managed to capture some incredible shots before we had to speed off and flee. It was such a special moment because it felt so raw and true to nature. It wasn’t just about taking a picture; it was about capturing a genuine, fleeting moment. That made it unforgettable.”

A photo clicked by Malavika

While talking about her connection with the wilderness, Malavika tells us there’s one particular photo that holds a special place in her heart, a moment she describes as “meaningful”. “I was in Serengeti, Africa, once and the usual game drive hours are from 6am to 6pm, as per the government rules. After that, you’re supposed to head back to your resort. We were out a little later than usual. It was almost 6:30, and while there was still some light in the sky, the sun was nearly down. Suddenly, we heard some rustling, and our driver asked us to turn around. There were no other jeeps around, and we were completely alone for kilometers, deep in the wild jungle, just me and a few of my friends,” recalls the 31-year-old, who was last seen in Yudhra (2024) and Thangalaan (2024).

She continues, “As we turned, we spotted a leopard that had just caught a deer. We watched it climb up a tree and begin eating its prey. I started taking pictures, and then, at that moment, the leopard looked directly at us. I managed to capture that moment on camera. It was such a beautiful, raw, and special experience, and to me, that’s the most meaningful photo I’ve taken so far.”

A photo clicked by Malavika

Ask her about balancing her acting career with her passion for wildlife photography and she admits that the long, exhausting hours and constant travel for shoots leave little room for downtime. “When I’m acting, I can sometimes work for weeks or even months on end, jumping from one set to another. It’s not the craft of acting that burns me out — it’s the long hours, the constant travel, and being surrounded by people all the time. As actors, we rarely get a moment to ourselves. Even when we’re back in our rooms, there’s always someone around,” she says. But on days she’s off of work, she seeks peace and serenity in nature. “When I get 4 or 5 days off, I love escaping to a forest. My last safari was actually to Tadoba National Park, Maharashtra. Central India is one of the best places to spot tigers, and I absolutely love tigers. That was my last trip. I haven’t been anywhere in a year, and I’m really missing it.”

Sharing her enthusiasm for HT’s My Country My Lens photo contest, Malavika calls it a “fantastic initiative”. “As a wildlife photography enthusiast, I’d love to see that world through the eyes of other budding photographers. I’m excited to experience their unique perspectives — how they capture a moment, how they frame it, and how they choose to tell their story through photography,” she signs off.

