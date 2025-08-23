Is Salman Khan not a part of No Entry Mein Entry due to Arjun Kapoor? Here's what we know

Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Bipasha Basu-starrer No Entry is about to complete 20 years since its release. And two decades later, the comic caper is getting a sequel after much anticipation No Entry Mein Entry, but with a completely new cast. While the sequel was teased and talked about multiple times in this while, with Salman Khan hinting at his return, it seems that the superstar won't be returning for part two and we have got to know why. Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Boney Kapoor

An insider source tells us that the reason of Salman not coming back has to do not just of professional but also personal reasons. "The truth is simple: Salman's problem lies with Boney Kapoor (producer) and Arjun Kapoor. That's why Boney had no option but to re-cast No Entry Mein Entry instead of bringing back the original cast,” the source shares.

For the unversed, there were reports of tensions between Salman and Arjun after the latter started dating Malaika Arora, who was earlier married to Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan, post her divorce. So, while the interest was there for Salman to return, seems like the tension was too much to overlook.

No Entry Mein Entry is reportedly being made with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. Diljit Dosanjh was also a part of the film, but his involvement has been dicey since he got into a controversy over Sardaarji 3 release. Tamannaah Bhatia is also rumoured to have joined the film's cast.

Recently, Boney had said in an interview that he considers it his “loss” to not have been able to retain the original cast from the film.