Fardeen Khan at 51 opens up on his 25 kg weight loss transformation; why he quit alcohol: ‘I was feeling 60 years old’

Fardeen Khan recently opened up about his weight loss journey in an interview with Cyrus Broacha. In a video posted by the YouTube channel Cyrus Says on June 6, the 51-year-old actor talked about shedding 25 kilos, bringing his life back on track, and quitting alcohol. Fardeen Khan went from 103 kg to almost 78 kg.

Fardeen Khan's 25 kg weight loss journey

Talking about his weight loss journey, and how the internet criticised and ridiculed him when he had gained weight, Fardeen revealed, “I was 102-103 at my heaviest. Not muscle. Good old body fat…as of last week, I am 78-79 now. Some 25 kilos off.”

The actor revealed that losing all that weight wasn’t just about transforming. He wanted to reclaim his health because he was at an age where he didn’t feel like himself at all.

Fardeen Khan on giving up alcohol: I have never been happier

During the interview, Fardeen also opened up about his sobriety and giving up alcohol during the pandemic lockdown. The actor said, “I was sober in the early 2020s. That’s when I kicked the habit full on during the COVID-19 lockdown. I stopped in one go.”

He revealed that the reason was that his drinking problem had come to a point where it was interfering with his life. “I needed to stop. I sought professional help to stop. It is probably the best decision I have made in my life. I started drinking very young,” the Housefull 5 actor said.

The 51-year-old actor revealed that after quitting, it was the first time that his ‘brain fog kind of cleared’. “I was feeling bloody 60 years old. Now, when you wake up, you feel clean, sober…I quit overnight, but coming to terms with your new life was a tough journey,” he told Cyrus Broacha.

Per the actor, quitting alcohol was a voluntary decision as he wasn’t getting anything out of it anymore; he wasn’t getting any enjoyment, and he wasn’t happy with who he was as a person.

Reflecting on his sobriety, the actor added that the whole point of being sober is actually relaxing and being comfortable with yourself, and that took quite a few years of work. “I have never been happier,” he added in the end.