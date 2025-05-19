Jackie Shroff: I do a film when I need money or when a big banner comes to me with good work and money

Jackie Shroff has been a constant in Hindi films for 43 years, and remarkably, he continues to remain relevant — landing substantial roles and constantly reinventing himself on screen. Reportedly, the actor has joined the cast of Shah Rukh Khan's next King, adding yet another marquee project to his impressive roster. Lately, he has been on a roll playing characters with grey shades, like in Singham Again or last year's Baby John. Jackie Shroff

Ask him why do his roles with negative shades connect with people so much and he says, “I am an actor, I try and do all kinds of things, and I have been doing it for years. In the beginning of my career, I did a film called Samay (2003) then I did Mission Kashmir (2000), Parinda (1989), 100 Days (1991). I did play a hero in my first film, but it was an anti-hero in the beginning. He grew up in a place where you learn the underbelly of the city, and then how he changes. So, whatever is given to me, I try and play it right.”

Jackie adds, “I listen to my technicians, and I follow my script. I try and give my own sincerity and emotions that I have. So, the bad guy, the good guy, characters, friendly appearances—I like to do it all. I love my work, and when you love what you’re doing, people connect to you.”

But what is his strategy behind staying relevant even today? “There’s no strategy. I never strategize or plan. It’s all impulsive, as I am an impulsive person; I think on the spot. If I do a film, I could do it for a writer who is a friend of mine, or for a camera person who says ‘do din ka kaam hai kar le’. I do a film when I need money or when a big banner comes to me with good work and money,” Jackie responds.

And the actor has no qualms about any of the work that he has done. “I am not cribbing about what kind of roles I am getting to do. An actor should do everything. It’s not just that he should be able to be only the main lead. A chair has four legs, and if one leg is taken out, the chair falls down. So, I try to do that kind of role which is a pillar in the film. I am doing anything and everything, and I have a lot of fun with what I do,” he says.

Jackie continues to remain one of the busiest actors in the industry, with more work than even the younger generation superstars. “I have never thought that I am doing less work or more work. We used to do two to three films a day, but now I am doing a film a day. Sometimes I think even that’s also too much,” he quips.