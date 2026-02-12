Ratna Pathak Shah reveals how Alia Bhatt was on Kapoor & Sons set: ‘She was extremely…’

Alia Bhatt is one Bollywood actor who has grown over the years and made a mark in the industry like no other. Love her or hate her, critics and audiences alike cannot deny that she is a versatile performer. Well, a decade ago, Alia won hearts with her relatable character and cute chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan in Kapoor & Sons (2016). She played the role of a free-spirited young woman in the comedy drama film. But what was Alia like on set? Her co-star Ratna Pathak Shah has now spilled the beans.

In the film, the supremely talented Ratna Pathak Shah portrayed the role of Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan’s onscreen mother as well as Rishi Kapoor’s daughter-in-law, who was in a strained marriage with Rajat Kapoor. Talking about Alia Bhatt in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Ratna shared, “Young actresses seem to feel the need to be the cute entertainer on set all the time. They feel that being that cutey person is going to help them. It just makes them give a bad performance in many cases. Not Alia. She was very very on the ball. I was very impressed by her. Very quiet. She kept to herself. I don't think we exchanged more than a few words. We never had any scene together, unfortunately. But I thought she was extremely gifted and focused. I liked her.”

In the comment section of this interview, a netizen pointed out, “Every veteran actor and actress who has worked with alia has praised her ❤️,” whereas another wrote, “If senior actors are praising her, they you know she's the One. 🔥” However, a social media user also opined, “Bcoz Alia doesn’t need attention.. she got it! So she can focus just on art! But there are people out there, who never got that attention and when the got that on the sets, they behaved childish or cute or whatever!”

Up next, Alia will be seen in Love & War alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.