Kartik Aaryan moonwalks down stairs for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track by Pitbull-Diljit Dosanjh; fans call it ‘wild’

When Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 arrived in theatres in 2022, fans fell in love with Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba. His chemistry with Kiara Advani, Tabu’s double trouble as Anjulika and Manjulika along with the spookily hilarious story-line further won hearts. But another factor that made crowds go crazy in cinema halls was Kartik’s iconic hook step on the title track. It was a total vibe! So when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was announced, fans obviously had high expectations from the new title track. Well, the teaser was dropped this morning and it looks like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will exceed all expectations with a collaboration we didn’t know was possible! Kartik Aaryan slides down the stairs in style on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's title track helmed by Pitbull and Diljit Dosanjh

King of Punjabi music, Diljit Dosanjh is ruling the globe as of now so obviously he had to be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. But what comes as a big surprise is his unexpected crossover with American rapper and singer Pitbull. That’s right! This is a collab we didn’t know we needed. The cherry on top is Neeraj Shridhar, who returns to the franchise with his magical vocals. Well, if this crazy collab wasn’t enough, Kartik has now given us a new hook step to drool over. This time, he slides down the stairs while doing his iconic version of the moonwalk dressed in a black suit looking dashing as ever.

Well, the teaser of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track has sent the internet into a frenzy. In the comment section of Kartik’s Instagram post, one social media user gushed, “Omg?!? THE COLLAB WE NEVER EXPECTED THIS IS WILD 🤍🔥”, whereas another fan shared, “It's just a teaser and I have started listening to it on loop😭🤙🏻.” Another internet user stated: “DID I JUST SEE YOU DOING THE HOOK STEP IN THE STAIRS 😍🔥🔥”, while a comment read: “Pitbul in a Bhool Bhulaiyaa track was not a collaboration I was expecting! 😍.” Interestingly, some fans are still expecting a cameo by Akshay Kumar. One such netizen opined, “Par bhai agar thoda sa Akshay Kumar bhi ho jata toh maja he aajata 😂.”

We can’t wait to witness Pitbull and Diljit’s collab, the coolest one this year, along with Kartik’s spooky slide hook step tomorrow. The wait for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be just a little bit longer as it arrives in theatres on Diwali. How excited are you?