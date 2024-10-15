Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kartik Aaryan moonwalks down stairs for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track by Pitbull-Diljit Dosanjh; fans call it ‘wild’

ByMahima Pandey
Oct 15, 2024 12:26 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan is back with a spooky new hook step on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s title track. But the big surprise is Pitbull and Diljit Dosanjh’s crazy cool crossover

When Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 arrived in theatres in 2022, fans fell in love with Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba. His chemistry with Kiara Advani, Tabu’s double trouble as Anjulika and Manjulika along with the spookily hilarious story-line further won hearts. But another factor that made crowds go crazy in cinema halls was Kartik’s iconic hook step on the title track. It was a total vibe! So when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was announced, fans obviously had high expectations from the new title track. Well, the teaser was dropped this morning and it looks like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will exceed all expectations with a collaboration we didn’t know was possible!

Kartik Aaryan slides down the stairs in style on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's title track helmed by Pitbull and Diljit Dosanjh
Kartik Aaryan slides down the stairs in style on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's title track helmed by Pitbull and Diljit Dosanjh

King of Punjabi music, Diljit Dosanjh is ruling the globe as of now so obviously he had to be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. But what comes as a big surprise is his unexpected crossover with American rapper and singer Pitbull. That’s right! This is a collab we didn’t know we needed. The cherry on top is Neeraj Shridhar, who returns to the franchise with his magical vocals. Well, if this crazy collab wasn’t enough, Kartik has now given us a new hook step to drool over. This time, he slides down the stairs while doing his iconic version of the moonwalk dressed in a black suit looking dashing as ever.

Well, the teaser of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track has sent the internet into a frenzy. In the comment section of Kartik’s Instagram post, one social media user gushed, “Omg?!? THE COLLAB WE NEVER EXPECTED THIS IS WILD 🤍🔥”, whereas another fan shared, “It's just a teaser and I have started listening to it on loop😭🤙🏻.” Another internet user stated: “DID I JUST SEE YOU DOING THE HOOK STEP IN THE STAIRS 😍🔥🔥”, while a comment read: “Pitbul in a Bhool Bhulaiyaa track was not a collaboration I was expecting! 😍.” Interestingly, some fans are still expecting a cameo by Akshay Kumar. One such netizen opined, “Par bhai agar thoda sa Akshay Kumar bhi ho jata toh maja he aajata 😂.”

We can’t wait to witness Pitbull and Diljit’s collab, the coolest one this year, along with Kartik’s spooky slide hook step tomorrow. The wait for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be just a little bit longer as it arrives in theatres on Diwali. How excited are you?

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On