Koffee With Karan | Salman Khan addresses his outburst on paparazzi making actors uncomfortable, ‘Mobiles ne zindagi barbaad kar di’
On Koffee With Karan season 9, Salman Khan criticized paparazzi practices and the camera phone culture that he said has made life difficult.
Salman Khan is not one to hold back from calling a spade a spade. And that was amply on display recently as he blasted trolls and paps on an episode of the reality show he hosts.
Now, on the opening episode of Koffee With Karan’s final season, he has again addressed his problem with the paparazzi making actors, especially female actors, uncomfortable with certain angles.
He told Karan, “Jab se yeh PR aa gaya hai… some people pay them for sightings. Then there are airport looks. People want to do that stuff. I was speaking not for them, but for those who don’t want to do it. There are really bad angles, girls are uncomfortable. Jisne yeh phone banaya hai na, aur phone mein camera lagaya, voh agar kahi mujhe mil gaya na! Hum sabki zindagi barbaad kar di hai. This always used to bother me. ‘Guess who’ (karte hain pap pages on Instagram)- kahaan se guess karein?”
Karan then went on to mention how 2026 will witness films starring all major A-listers releasing- Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman himself. That they all brought in huge numbers also cements it further that this generation of actors is still the one holding the fort, the filmmaker-host added.
On this, Salman quipped, “We (our generation) are interested in our work. We want to get out of our houses, do good work. Sometimes, it turns out right, sometimes it does not. The films that we make are films that every Hindustani would be comfortable to see with the whole family. With most of my films, I see a vision, how they are going to turn out. If the director doesn’t see that, that’s where the gadbad happens.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.Read More