‘Of course I will have children’: Salman Khan on Koffee with Karan season 9 opener; reveals if he feels lonely without a life partner

While the world constantly speculates why bhai is not getting married, he went a step ahead and talked about having kids. Karan, in a cheeky moment, asked him about his virgin remark.

Actor Salman Khan , on the opening episode of Koffee With Karan season 9, didn’t hold back from talking about literally anything under the sun. Including what he meant by ‘still’ being a virgin, 13 years back!

Salman replied, “That was a way of saying, Karan, that I don’t want to talk about it. You keep saying ‘I am dating so and so person’, but you never know if this person is going to be in your life. Then that person goes ahead and gets married to somebody else. Since I was 16, my father has said one thing: ‘Yeh personal life tumhara bedroom hai, aur living room poori country hai. Jo aap living room mein bol sakte ho, poori country mein bolo, bedroom yahaan tak nahi aana chahiye’.”

As Karan moved on to a more emotional subject- about the lack of a life companion- and if he feels lonely, Salman added, “You are the loneliest when nobody wants to be with you... nobody stopped me from having a partner. I am happy with this.” As for missing having kids of his own, the actor asserted, “Of course I will have children at some point of time. I was happy for you Karan, when you did that (having kids via surrogacy). Yes, kids will come in."

The upcoming episodes of Koffee With Karan's final season are touted to bring back a lot of the Koffee couch veterans- from Shah Rukh Khan to Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many more.