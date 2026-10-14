‘Of course I will have children’: Salman Khan on Koffee with Karan season 9 opener; reveals if he feels lonely without a life partner
On Koffee With Karan, Salman Khan said his past virginity remark was a way to avoid discussing his private life.
Actor Salman Khan, on the opening episode of Koffee With Karan season 9, didn’t hold back from talking about literally anything under the sun. Including what he meant by ‘still’ being a virgin, 13 years back!
While the world constantly speculates why bhai is not getting married, he went a step ahead and talked about having kids. Karan, in a cheeky moment, asked him about his virgin remark.
Salman replied, “That was a way of saying, Karan, that I don’t want to talk about it. You keep saying ‘I am dating so and so person’, but you never know if this person is going to be in your life. Then that person goes ahead and gets married to somebody else. Since I was 16, my father has said one thing: ‘Yeh personal life tumhara bedroom hai, aur living room poori country hai. Jo aap living room mein bol sakte ho, poori country mein bolo, bedroom yahaan tak nahi aana chahiye’.”
As Karan moved on to a more emotional subject- about the lack of a life companion- and if he feels lonely, Salman added, “You are the loneliest when nobody wants to be with you... nobody stopped me from having a partner. I am happy with this.” As for missing having kids of his own, the actor asserted, “Of course I will have children at some point of time. I was happy for you Karan, when you did that (having kids via surrogacy). Yes, kids will come in."
The upcoming episodes of Koffee With Karan's final season are touted to bring back a lot of the Koffee couch veterans- from Shah Rukh Khan to Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many more.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.Read More