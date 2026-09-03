Krishna becomes the muse for desserts this Janmashtami

Janmashtami is a celebration of devotion, music and a little bit of mischief, and this year, those familiar Lord Krishna-inspired elements are finding their way onto the plate in forms of cake and chocolate. From delicate peacock feathers and tiny matkis to playful renditions of Kanha and his flute, city bakers are giving traditional symbolism a fresh, contemporary twist. Matki phod cake

Pune-based pastry chef and chocolatier, Ashmita Muchhal has kept her cakes rooted in traditional Indian flavours, but also made them fun with an interactive matki phod element, inspired from Dahi Handi. “The matki is such a playful part of the festival that, as a pastry chef, I thought why not turn that joy into a dessert? That’s how our Matki phod dessert was born,” she says.

The matki is handcrafted in white chocolate and is meant to be broken open. “Inside, there is a choice of rasmalai cake, rose pistachio cake, panchamrut cake or mawa dry fruit cake,” Muchhal shares.

Cake artist Monica Singh from Mumbai wanted to create a cake that captured the joy, innocence and divinity associated with Krishna’s arrival rather than making it just another Krishna-themed cake. She says, “We wanted the design to feel like a little scene from Krishna’s world. The baby Krishna, Vasudev carrying Him on his head to safely take Him to Vrindavan, the traditional colours and Sheshnag all come together to represent different elements,” adding, “What makes this cake special is the amount of storytelling incorporated into it. We wanted every part of the cake to contribute to the theme.”

Mumbai-based baker Juhi Pahwa says the inspiration came to her after marriage as she would make a unique prashad every Janmashtami. “When pinatas were trending I made the matki phod cake as prashad and posted on social media. It blew up. Now, I have the little Kanhas and Radhas who enjoy breaking the Matki phod pinatas,” she says, sharing that the dessert is made from chocolate and sweetened with dates so it does not have chemical sweeteners. “I’m also making banana sweetened cake with Belgian chocolate ganache, vanilla frosting and cookie butter. The malai on it is actually whipped coconut yoghurt. Even a six-month-old, any child who has started consuming solid foods can have it” she says.



