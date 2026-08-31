Michael Jackson's son Prince attends the Pop Icon's 68th birthday celebration at Cirque du Soleil's Las Vegas show

On August 29, 29-year-old Prince made an appearance at Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay — Cirque du Soleil’s Las Vegas show set to Jackson’s greatest hits — for a special celebration of his late dad’s birthday.

King of the Pop Michael Jackson fans celebrated his birthday at various parts of the world. Michael’s son Prince Jackson remembered his late father on what would have been the pop icon’s 68th birthday .

He added, “It is really cool to see this new generation become exposed to his music and his message, and I am hopeful it will make the world a better place.”

Few month’s after MJ’s biopic, Michael , he reflected on father’s legacy and told People, “It has been so special for me to see the impact that this film has had.”

Few videos from the celebrations have been posted on X where Prince is seen joining the celebrations. A user wrote: “Prince keeping a low profile most of the time makes these rare birthday tributes to his dad feel a lot more genuine.”

Another one wrote, “Seeing Prince Jackson step out to honor his dad’s birthday reminds you how massive Michael Jackson’s legacy still is after all these years.”

He was 12 years old when the Thriller singer died in 2009. His last public appearance was during the premiere of Michael which starred Jaafar Jackson, Prince’s real-life cousin.

Prince was also the producer for the biopic.