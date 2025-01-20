Nora Fatehi on leaving Bollywood and acting: I have no personal life; I will be here, there, everywhere

No stranger to the world of music, having performed in several music videos, Nora Fatehi has been strategically working towards creating her international indie music career. However, this doesn’t mean she will be saying goodbye to her acting career. “I have no personal life (laughs). If you think I’m going to leave my spot for someone else, you are funny. I will be here, there, and everywhere. I will continue to do films and my music.” Actor-singer Nora Fatehi and singer-dancer Jason Derulo (Instagram )

American singer-dancer Jason Derulo has worked with singer-actor Nora Fatehi on a new single Snake (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Turning producer, songwriter and singer for her latest collaboration, Snake, with American singer Jason Derulo, the 32-year-old says, “I have three worlds within me - Canadian as I was born there, Morocco is my ethnicity and India has made me who I am today. I am trying to find a way to bring all these 3 worlds together & put it in my artistry and music.”

Ask Fatehi what it was like working with Derulo on their new single and she says, “I had not met or spoken to him at all. I am too shy to reach out to anyone because I don’t want to bother them and I don’t like hearing no. I recorded the song on my own and the only time I spoke to him was on FaceTime when he called to ask me for a Hindi word for ‘baby’, which he sang as jannu in the song. But I was so nervous and stressed the entire time.”

Fatehi had a certain vision for the song and knew she needed to get a singer on board who can dance. When her music producer Tommy Brown suggested Derulo, she says, “I knew if came on board it would be great, because I knew what I want to do with this project in terms of choreography and dance. I wanted to take a Bollywood approach with a hero and heroine. Knowing Jason's background - who has done Jalebi Baby, travels the world, is in the UAE and the Indian audience loves his work, too. Jason heard it, loved it, and he put his verse on it."

Recently, the actor-dancer had to evacuate her Los Angeles home in the US amid the raging wildfires that have burned down several celebrities' homes. Fatehi took her Instagram to share that she and her team had got out safely. She wrote: “I am in LA and the wildfires are crazy. I have never seen anything like that. This is insane, we just got an evacuation order five minutes ago. So I quickly packed all my stuff and I am evacuating out of here. I am gonna go near the airport and chill there because I have a flight today and I really hope I can catch it."