Pranitha Subhash lauds Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone for paving way for working moms as she talks about second pregnancy

Mother to a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Arna, actor Pranitha Subhash recently announced her second pregnancy on social media and as we talk to her, she says, she and her husband, businessman Nitin Raju, always believed in ‘hum do hamare do’. “My husband wanted both the kids to grow up together and the gap to not be too long between them. If you are taking care of one child, you might as well take care of a second one too,” she says. Pranitha Subhash opens up on her second pregnancy

‘The second time around, you are not pampered enough’

Ask her how the second pregnancy is different from the first and the 31-year-old says, “Compared to the first time, I am not really focusing on resting up as I have a toddler to take care of. It’s more like I am running behind her. But I think the second time around, you are not pampered enough. People are like ‘oh, you have done it already’. So, no one is really asking me about my cravings. They are just making sure that I fit in with my meals and get back to taking care of my toddler. I don’t think any of the pregnancy related cravings are on my mind at the moment.”

‘Motherhood makes you feel settled’

But how is Arna reacting to the news of getting a sibling? “She is just two-and-a-half, so while we are trying to make her understand, it hasn’t really sunken in her that there is a baby coming. She doesn’t realise that the baby is going to grow into a full-fledged human, she thinks it’s just going to be a baby always,” Subhash gushes, adding that motherhood has made her more contentious. “It makes you feel settled. Previously you were very ambitious and out there, but it changes you in a way that your priority becomes your family. It suddenly changes it all but I am trying to balance work and personal life. I am way more contentious now and even work has spread out for me now. It includes digital work, blogs and Instagram as well. It isn’t just about one vertical, so it helps me keep busy but still not overworked,” she shares, adding that there are a few more months to go for her due date.

Alia, Deepika, Priyanka have already paved the way for working mothers

While her current focus in on her family, Subhash is already looking forward to returning to acting once both her babies are grown up a bit. “Today, the taboo and stereotype against working moms is almost gone. Every leading actress today is either pregnant or has already delivered, be it Deepika (Padukone) or Alia (Bhatt) or Priyanka (Chopra Jonas). Whether it’s through surrogacy or by getting pregnant, they are embracing motherhood and are getting back. And they are back in the major league, not as sidelined characters. So, taking cues from them, I should also be able to get back to work. There is no pressure on me to pave the way as it is already paved. How lucky am I that when I am going through this phase, the industry has changed for the better," she ends.