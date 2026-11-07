Saiyami Kher on her 'working Diwali': An auspicious sign for the year ahead

For actor Saiyami Kher, Diwali has evolved far beyond the classic living room celebration, Saiyami finds “warmth in video calls, set life, and the unmistakable aroma of treasured my heirloom recipes.” Actor Saiyami Kher

While festivals are usually synonymous with family reunions, reflecting on how she plans to celebrate with her family in another city, Saiyami shares, “No doubt that Diwali is a family affair for me too. It’s almost become a ritual to travel somewhere together with my parents and sister. We make it a point to spend that time together every year. But this year is a little different because I have a working Diwali. I’m going to miss having everyone together, but hopefully, we can make up for it with a family holiday soon!”

For Saiyami’s family, the true spirit of the festival has been in shared journeys and new destinations, she says, “I think what I’ll miss at this point the most is simply spending time with my family. We’ve almost made travelling together our Diwali tradition. Last year, we were in Italy, and the year before that, in Bali. So, for us, Diwali has become as much about the destination as it is about being together. It’s that time when we get to switch off from our individual schedules, explore a new place and make memories as a family. That’s probably the tradition I’ll miss the most this year.”

On staying connected with family, she reveals, “Sadly, I think it’s going to be video calls this year! But I’m genuinely happy that I’m working. My parents are always happy when I’m working, so I think they’re going to be quite happy about this. Hopefully, a working Diwali is an auspicious sign and brings me lots of work in the coming year!”

Speaking on whether she has time off or a working Diwali on set, Saiyami explains, “Sometimes festivals and holidays coincide with work, and that’s part of our job. I genuinely enjoy being on set. In many ways, it’s my second family away from home, so celebrating with them will be lovely too. I’m sure we’ll find a little time to bring in the festive spirit together.” Reflecting on her favourite Diwali memories with her family growing up, Saiyami highlights how the core of the festival shifts over time—moving from childhood treats to precious quality time with the people who matter most: “Some of my fondest Diwali memories are from childhood, watching my grandmother prepare all the sweets and savouries. I remember the elaborate spread she would put together and how the entire house would be filled with the aroma of all the festive food. As children, we were probably most excited about the sweets and all the festivities! But as you grow older, you realise that what you really miss is having everyone under one roof.

On whether plans to prepare or order special festive dishes to feel closer to home, she says, “My sister is planning to make some of the sweets that my grandmother used to prepare, so hopefully, she’ll send some my way! It will be a tough act to follow because nobody can quite match my grandmother’s cooking, but I’m very glad my sister is attempting it. I think there’s something so special about recreating recipes that have been passed down in the family. It’s a lovely way of keeping those memories alive.”

Elaborating on simple setup she adds, “Lanterns and festive lights have a way of bringing instant holiday warmth to any space. As I’m not going to be in the city so I won’t be doing much decorating myself. I think that’s one of my favourite things about Diwali. Even a few lights can make everything feel festive and warm.”