Salman Khan postpones UK tour amid Pahalgam attack aftermath: 'Only right to pause...'

Earlier today morning, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle, sharing his decision to postpone his much-awaited UK tour, in light of the Pahalgam attack's tense aftermath. Salman's tour, the Bollywood Big Ones show, was set to be held in the UK across May 4 and May 5. Besides of course Salman, the tour was set to feature the likes of Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Maniesh Paul — all of whom will be coming together at a later date. Salman Khan postpones UK tour after Pahalgam attack(Photos: Instagram/beignsalmankhan)

The poster of the tour was shared by Salman to his handle with a 'POSTPONED' sign slapped across the centre.

The adjoining caption read, "In light of the recent tragic events in Kashmir, and with profound sadness, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone The Bollywood Big One shows, originally scheduled for May 4th and 5th in Manchester and London. While we understand how much our fans were looking forward to these performances, we feel it is only right to pause during this time of grief. We sincerely apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause and deeply appreciate your understanding and support. New dates for the shows will be announced shortly".

The 2025 Pahalgam massacre occurred on April 22, claiming 26 lives, all but one of which were Indian citizens, as per a CNN report. A day later, Salman had taken to his X handle to express his grief over the horrific tragedy. His X post read, "Kashmir,heaven on planet earth turning into hell. Innocent people being targeted, my heart goes out to their families . Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainath ko marne ke barabar hai".

Speaking of the tour, Salman's decision comes on the heels of similar stances taken by several other artists like Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal who cancelled their to-be-held concerts in Chennai and Surat respectively, out of respect for the somber situation and the country's sentiments. Also part of this list are names like AP Dhillon and Kevin Hart.