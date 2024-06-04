Srikanth actor Jyotika on South depiction in Bollywood: Frankly, they do get it wrong most of the time

After debuting in 1998 with Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, actor Jyotika returned to Hindi films this year with Shaitaan and Srikanth. “This whole comeback has been a great surprise to me and it happened very organically. For 25 years, there was no sound, and suddenly these two films made such noise,” she says. Jyotika on South depiction in Bollywood

In these 25 years, the actor was busy working down South and believes that she has marked her return during the “best phase” of Indian cinema. “There is no North-South divide anymore and the audience is looking at everything as one. But in Bollywood, I am still waiting for the kind of roles I am used to doing down South. I chose to be a part of Shaitaan and Srikanth because they are beautiful stories, but I am looking for more as an actor in terms of the length of my role in a film,” she says.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Hailing from Mumbai, the 45-year-old believes that she has been on the cusp of Hindi and South industries and has seen the best and worst of both. “When I went to the South, I saw that people there weren’t watching Hindi films much. And when I came North, I saw a lot of fun being made of the South industry with the Rajinikanth memes and all sorts of things. It was sad to see that there was this huge bar between both the worlds,” she says, adding that seeing the barrier going down today, fills her with pride. “On the sets of Shaitaan, me and (actor) R Madhavan were given so much respect. Ajay (Devgn, actor) made us feel equal to him and the team recognised us as big actors from the South, instead of thinking of us as regional actors. We could see love for the South that had penetrated through Bollywood, and it was mutual,” she shares.

However, Jyotika admits that even today, Bollywood often sticks to stereotypical portrayals of South Indians. “I agree some things are done over-the-top there, we love the Idli-Sambar, and we love action films, but sometimes how it is depicted here is definitely overdone. We’ve had actors in Hindi also, like Rajkumar, who have had their own style of overdoing things. But Rajini sir has been taken to another level. It might be done in good spirits but frankly, they do get it wrong most of the time,” she asserts.

Jyotika’s move down South was not out of choice but due to lack of one. Ask her how it was dealing with failure in her first movie, and she says, “It was very upsetting. There were many girls who came in around the time I debuted, including Kareena (Kapoor Khan), Rani (Mukerji) and Preity (Zinta). All of them were introduced by big banners, and so was I, but they were the lucky ones whose films worked, and they went forward.”

The actor shares that she looked for work in Hindi post her debut, but it was a futile search. “I did the rounds of offices and tried getting work, but I realised it wasn’t working out for me. The game is that you have to have your first film as a blockbuster or a hit. The actor in you is recognised only after that. Luckily, I had one film down South which made me drift away. That film didn’t do well either, but somewhere in the South, they recognised my talent. That is a little difference I saw in both the industries,” she ends.