Sunny Leone on Pink Lips going viral on Reels: I'm happy it's on everybody's playlist again

One of the biggest perks of Reels is that sometimes it brings back some old classics to the fore that have either been forgotten or gone through their peak. Recently, a similar thing happened with Sunny Leone’s song Pink Lips from Hate Story 2 (2014). The song got suddenly viral on Instagram Reels and the actor is herself surprised about this revived interest in the song. Sunny Leone in Pink Lips

“I had no idea about it until my team and I were travelling together one day and my manager said, ‘Pink Lips is everywhere right now’. It didn’t make sense and I asked, why, what happened? But it was so exciting and after I found out, I went on Instagram and saw some clips. It was amazing,” she says, adding, “I'm happy it's on everybody's playlist again and they are enjoying it.”

The song going viral brought back the memories of shooting for it too. Sunny Leone shares, “I remember everything that happened on that set. I still recall how difficult it was during rehearsals, sometimes even frustrating. But the choreography was so cool and after going on set, everything felt amazing. When we shot it, I never thought that it will go viral one day like this. I just want to thank everybody for bringing back this amazing song. The song went viral back at the time of release and now it’s back. I want to get to the bottom and find that one person who revived it. I want to meet them and say thank you.”

Throughout her career, Sunny has done many special songs which have become hits, including Baby Doll from Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Laila Main Laila from Raees (2016). The actor takes pride in the fact that her filmography includes these songs that are still revered. “It does feel good as everywhere that I go, these songs get played. One of the first songs I did was Laila (from Shootout At Wadala, 2013), and it was John (Abraham, actor) who had turned to me and said, ‘Trust me, people will be dancing and singing this song forever’. I didn't understand it at that time because I had just come into this industry, so I didn’t know what he was talking about and what that meant. But he was right in every single way. When that song gets played today, it's awesome to hear it,” she says.

However, Sunny laments the lack of effort that is put in promoting songs in films today. “When I first came into this industry, and I'm sure a lot of people would agree with this, there was such a huge momentum behind releasing a song and it was incredible. I mean, your entire film could ride on that one song being amazing, because people loved going to the theatre to see that one song on the big screen,” she says.

Reflecting on the change, the actor states, “What’s happened lately in the last five years or so is that even though good songs come in, they just come and go. They're amazing, but they don't stick. I really hope that all those artistes that are out there, their songs get that same love that some of my songs got when they were released. I would love to see that time come back where people would just come, get excited about listening to a film’s music and go to the theatres to enjoy it on the big screen.”