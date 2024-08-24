 Vocalist Jayateerth Mevundi to enchant Mumbaikars with monsoon special ragas - Hindustan Times
Vocalist Jayateerth Mevundi to enchant Mumbaikars with monsoon special ragas

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 24, 2024 04:34 PM IST

The Indian classical vocalist from the Kirana Gharana will perform in Mumbai tomorrow, August 25

The rains have inspired many musicians to write soulful melodies since time immemorial. And celebrating the romanticism of this season, an event, titled Malhar Rang – Seasons Melodic Expressions, will take place in the city today. Renowned Indian classical vocalist Jayateerth Mevundi will take the stage, leading members of the Kirana Gharana along the melodious tunes of the Malhar ragas.

Jayateerth Mevundi
Jayateerth Mevundi

The Malhar ragas, such as the Miyan Malhar, Gaud Malhar, Megh Malhar, Ramdasi Malhar, and Sur Malhar, to name a few, have been traditionally performed during the monsoon season. They capture the essence of the season, as these ragas draw a connection between time, nature and music.

Mevundi, 52, will be accompanied by an ensemble of musicians, including Nikhil Pathak on tabla, Sukhad Munde on Pakhwaj, Varad Kathpurkar on flute and Farooq Latif Khan on Sarang.

Catch it live!

What: Malhar Rang – Season’s Melodic Expressions

Where: Yashwant Natyamandir, Matunga (West)

When: August 25

Timing: 8pm onwards

News / HTCity / Cinema / Vocalist Jayateerth Mevundi to enchant Mumbaikars with monsoon special ragas
