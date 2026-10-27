We did not give her any makeup; had to glamourise Shanaya Kapoor: Director Reema Maya

After exploring different genres with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Tu Yaa Main, Shanaya Kapoor is stepping into a darker world with Student of the Year: After Dark. The actor takes on a double role as Aditi and Ayesha Shroff, embracing a significantly different look for the upcoming series. Shanaya Kapoor

Revealing how Shanaya went the extra mile for her characters, director Reema Maya shared that the actor was completely committed to moving away from her glamorous image. From cutting her hair to embracing a deliberately unpolished appearance, Shanaya underwent a transformation to bring authenticity to her roles.

Speaking about her commitment, Reema Maya said, “I would present an idea and discuss it with her, and there was never any pushback. She cut her hair for me; she has such beautiful, silky hair. I told her to stop using conditioner and frizz it out. We did not give her any makeup. In fact, we had to deglamourise her, so we added dark circles, freckles and imperfections to her, and she was fully there for it."

Maya further added, "There was never any preoccupation about how she was looking or whether she would look glamorous. There was complete commitment to the character she was playing.”