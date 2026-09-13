Adopt A Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

Bulbul is a beautiful 4–5 years old Saint Bernard who was abandoned by her previous family and left on the streets to fend for herself. Despite being abandoned by the people she trusted, Bulbul remains extremely friendly, gentle and loving, and still seeks affection from humans. She is not fussy with food and is looking for a responsible family that can give her a safe, loving home and provide the care she needs, including a health check-up, blood tests and grooming after adoption. Currently living in a shelter, which is not ideal for a breed like Bulbul, she is now in need of regular grooming and special care for her thick coat. To adopt, WhatsApp text on 9560720817.

Coco, a two-month-old Indie, has already changed three homes in his tiny life so far! He is super energetic, playful and a loving boy who enjoys walks, going outdoors and playing. When it comes to food, he likes bread and milk. Already vaccinated with the 9-in-1 vaccine, he is looking for a loving forever home where he can finally feel safe and settled. Currently in boarding, which his owner can no longer afford, he is in urgent need of a forever home and if he is not adopted urgently he may have to return to the streets. To adopt, WhatsApp on 7987901776.

Jimmy is a three-year-old Indie who is ready for a second chance after surviving a difficult phase of his life. A month ago, he was in such poor condition that it was uncertain whether he would make it, but this little fighter pulled through and is now eating, playing, and running around like the happy boy he is. Friendly, playful and full of love, Jimmy is not fussy with food. He is still recovering and his vaccinations are about to begin, and is now looking for a safe, loving forever home with a family that will look beyond his past and give him the care he deserves. To adopt, WhatsApp on 8178085805.

Cheeku is aged between 10 months and one year. This male cat was relocated by someone, only to be left near a home in Old Delhi. Found by some good souls, he has since been neutered and vaccinated against rabies and is now looking for a safe, loving home where he can be happy. Friendly and active, Cheeku likes milk and roti and would make a loving companion for any family that believes in providing care and attention that cats deserve. To adopt, WhatsApp on 9643742815.

Sky is a two-month-old male Indie who is looking for his forever home. Born on July 14 along with four siblings, Sky was the only one left after his siblings were either killed in road accidents or stolen from the streets. With his safety at risk, he was moved to boarding, where he has now spent almost a month. If he does not find a loving home soon, he may have to return to the streets. Healthy, vaccinated and dewormed, Sky is affectionate, extremely playful and friendly with other dogs. He is looking for a loving family that can give him a safe home and lifelong care. No bachelors, please. Adoption formalities are mandatory. To adopt, WhatsApp on 9911091021.

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write in to htcity.pets@gmail.com.