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Austria’s National Day brings Delhi’s diplomatic circle together

The Austrian Embassy in Delhi turned festive as Ambassador Dr Robert Zischg welcomed guests for National Day celebrations

Published on: Oct 27, 2026, 17:23:26 IST
By Aadrika Sominder
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The Austrian Embassy in Delhi wore a festive air yesterday as Ambassador Dr Robert Zischg hosted dignitaries and guests from the capital to celebrate Austrian National Day. Chief guest Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, joined the evening, which celebrated the enduring friendship between India and Austria.

Chief guest Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India with Ambassador Dr Robert Zischg
Chief guest Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India with Ambassador Dr Robert Zischg

Opening the evening, Zischg reflected on the year gone by and the road ahead. “It's a special occasion for me since it is my very first National Day in India. I am also particularly happy that my wife, Birgit, is with us tonight on her very first visit to India. I also want to greet one of my predecessors, Ambassador Herbert Drexel and his lovely wife, Shovna, who is, as you might know, a distinguished figure in Indian classical dance. The past nine and a half months have flown,” he said.

George echoed the sentiment, highlighting the shared commitment to taking bilateral ties forward. “Our friendship has been going on for seven years, and both countries are committed to bringing it to new heights,” he said.

The evening blended diplomatic camaraderie with a festive, Diwali-like warmth, with musical performances by the Neemrana Music Foundation and the Mozart Choir of India setting the tone. Austrian wine flowed alongside a spread of lamb goulash and traditional Austrian snacks, with the celebrations drawing to a sweet close with apple strudel and chocolate cake.

  • Aadrika Sominder
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aadrika Sominder

    Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More

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