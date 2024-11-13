Baraats and ballads: The rising trend of custom wedding songs

Nothing says ‘forever’ like a song crafted just for you! The shaadi season is upon us and the latest trend is for couples to have their own wedding anthem for grand bridal entrances, mehendi, haldi, sangeet and social media videos. These customised songs offer a peek into the heartfelt moments and milestones of the couple’s love story. The rising trend of custom wedding songs(Photo: Adobe Stock)

“We compose songs based on your choice of lyrics and genre that fit the pieces of your personal story. It’s not just a song for the wedding, but a part of a couple’s love story when they look back 10 years from now,” says Kavya Daga, founder of Love In A Song, a Mumbai-based musical service.

Lavish Jain, founder of WedBeats, a Gurgaon-based musical service, shares, “Some couples prefer a grand, celebratory feel, which a studio-recorded song can perfectly capture, evoking the spirit of a big Indian wedding. Others opt for a more intimate and personal approach. Depending on the duration and version, these songs are generally priced between ₹1 lakh and ₹2 lakh.”

Songs are tailor-made to suit the vibe of the couple's story.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Godwin Immanuel, founder of Heart 2 Hertz, a musical service from Chennai, says that the usual cost ranges between ₹10,000 for basic customised tunes and goes up to ₹30,000 for an anthem with a Bollywood vibe.

The process starts with the collection of anecdotes from the couple and then weaving them into lyrics. “Once we have all the details, our team of lyricists, musicians, and singers make the song from scratch. We ensure that the lyrics reflect the couple’s unique story, with rhyme and rhythm that flow naturally. We avoid overusing cliché songs,” shares Archit Rajbhar, founder of Bajango, a musical service from Gujarat.

Talking about her wedding anthem, Ruchika Ratwani, a dancer from Nagpur, says, “I wanted a peppy and romantic song for my pre-wedding video and they came up with a good combination.”

Kavina Shah, an architect and lighting designer from Sydney shares, “I am getting married soon and I have got a customised song made for my fiancé as a surprise.”

These custom songs are made for bridal entrances, social media videos, different wedding festivities and even as a surprise gift for your partner.(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Sakshi Aggarwal, a fashion designer from Faridabad, is also planning a customised wedding anthem. “My boyfriend and I have an interesting love story. It took us a while to convince our parents and I want the song to reflect all those emotions. This will be my way of showcasing gratitude to my parents and my love.”

When choosing their wedding anthem, most couples want a slow-paced, romantic tune. “Some couples also want to merge Bollywood-inspired classic songs with folk songs and upbeat songs. The demand for this has extensively increased this year,” says Immanuel.