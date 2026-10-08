Mayor visits Faizullaganj amid Oppn’s criticism over delay

LUCKNOW After more than a week of flooding in Faizullaganj as well as Sector 7 of Gomti Nagar Extension, mayor Sushma Kharkwal on Thursday finally visited Faizullaganj to take stock of relief and rescue operations, at a time when the Gomti level at Bhatpurwa had started receding after remaining high for several days. Mayor Sushma Kharkwal on Thursday visited Faizullaganj to take stock of relief and rescue operations. (Sourced)

The delayed visit came amid questions over her absence from one of the worst-affected localities, where residents continued to struggle with prolonged inundation.

Speaking to HT on Thursday, Congress corporator Mukesh Singh Chauhan questioned mayor Sushma Kharkwal’s visit to Faizullaganj after concerns were raised over her absence. He said residents had faced waterlogging, disrupted cooking and dwindling rations for days. “An elected representative should reach people without waiting for questions to be raised,” he said, adding that residents needed sustained relief and a permanent solution, not a photo-op.

Chauhan had on Wednesday questioned the mayor’s absence from the affected area, saying the city’s first citizen should visit residents and assess their problems on the ground.

The visit also came after political leaders and voluntary organisations had already reached the locality with relief material. BJP leader Neeraj Singh visited Faizullaganj on October 6 and distributed food and drinking water, while Chauhan visited the area on October 7. BJP MLA from Bakshi Ka Talab Yogesh Shukla had also visited the affected areas on October 5.

During Thursday’s visit, Kharkwal inspected a health camp and reviewed the availability of medicines and healthcare facilities. She interacted with doctors and health teams and directed them to ensure timely treatment for residents and immediately address health related complaints.

She also reviewed the flood control room and sought updates on complaints received from affected residents, their requirements and the progress of relief operations.

Accompanied by municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar, Kharkwal inspected the food being distributed among flood-affected residents. She directed officials to maintain food quality and ensure there was no negligence in distribution.

SP leaders engage in relief work

Samajwadi Party leaders actively engaged in relief work in Faizullaganj and adjoining areas, distributing food, water and other essential supplies to those impacted by the flood. SP Yuvjan Sabha state vice-president Ashutosh Tripathi led a contingent of party workers to localities including Ganesh Vihar and Mama Colony in Faizullaganj. The team has so far distributed relief material to around 500 people.

“As per the directives of our party president Akhilesh Yadav, we are conducting relief work in the flood-affected areas of Faizullaganj. Along with a team of 16 to 17 people, we hired two boats and have been distributing relief material on priority. This will continue until the situation returns to normal ,” stated Tripathi.