Geeta Samota becomes first CISF personnel to scale Mt Everest: Recited Hanuman Chalisa for strength

The pride of achieving an unprecedented feat is often beyond words. And for Geeta Samota, who has etched her name in history, a smile says it all. The 35-year-old Sub-Inspector recently became the first Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel to scale Mount Everest in the 56 years since the force was established. Now back on the plains, Geeta opened up about her recent achievement during a visit to Delhi. A moment from CISF Sub-Inspector Geeta Samota's Everest mission.

Her daunting journey began on May 15, and was marked by avalanches, bone-numbing fatigue, emotional breakdowns and constant threat of danger. But when it culminated in the early hours of May 19, the moment spelt sheer triumph. “I unfurled the Tiranga... uss ek moment mein jitni bhi thakaan thi, whatever struggles I had gone through, they felt worth it,” says Geeta who was born in a village in Rajasthan and is currently posted in Udaipur.

“No amount of training can fully prepare anyone for it. Jab aap itni unchai pe jate ho, tab har kadam pe lagta hai ki ‘Kahin agla kadam mera last toh nahin’,” she tells us, noting that the summit doesn’t just test physical endurance but breaks and rebuilds human spirit. She adds, “During the journey, I saw casualties; climbers who lost their lives during the expedition.”

In moments of self doubt, it was spirituality that lifted her spirit. “Maine kam se kam 2,000 baar Hanuman Chalisa padhi hogi during the expedition. That gave me the strength to just keep going,” she reveals.

In 2015, she became the first woman in CISF to complete the gruelling QRT (Quick Reaction Team) course. She recalls: “My first expedition was Mt Elbrus (the highest mountain in Europe), which was a failure on the first attempt... I’ve never stopped since and have accomplished five peaks.”

Now, with Everest behind her, Geeta’s next goal is clear: conquer the final two peaks to complete the Seven Summits. But before she takes on the next mission, she says: “It doesn’t matter how unfathomable your dream is, if you trust yourself and have unbreakable faith, you will always achieve everything!”

