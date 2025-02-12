HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 February 2025
Wednesday, February 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#CineCall
What: IHC Samanvay – Migrations | Do Bigha Zamin
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 12
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: It Is Your Turn
Where: Talwar Gallery, C-84 Neeti Bagh
When: February 5 to May 31
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 | Farida
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: February 12
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: International Conference | Monsoon: The Sphere of Cultural and Trade Influence
Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath, near Western Court
When: February 12 and 13
Timing: 11am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sufi Studio ft Nizami Brothers ft Faizan Hasan & Zeeshan Hasan
Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: February 12
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kyunki Mein Jhoot Nhi Bolta! ft Deepak
Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, Shop No 1, PVR Anupam, Saket
When: February 12
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)