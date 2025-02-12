HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 February 2025

#CineCall Catch It Live on Wednesday, 12 February 2025. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

What: IHC Samanvay – Migrations | Do Bigha Zamin

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 12

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: It Is Your Turn

Where: Talwar Gallery, C-84 Neeti Bagh

When: February 5 to May 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 | Farida

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: February 12

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: International Conference | Monsoon: The Sphere of Cultural and Trade Influence

Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath, near Western Court

When: February 12 and 13

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sufi Studio ft Nizami Brothers ft Faizan Hasan & Zeeshan Hasan

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: February 12

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kyunki Mein Jhoot Nhi Bolta! ft Deepak

Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, Shop No 1, PVR Anupam, Saket

When: February 12

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

