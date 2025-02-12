Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 February 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 12, 2025 01:07 AM IST

Wednesday, February 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#CineCall

Catch It Live on Wednesday, 12 February 2025. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Catch It Live on Wednesday, 12 February 2025. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

What: IHC Samanvay – Migrations | Do Bigha Zamin

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 12

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: It Is Your Turn

Where: Talwar Gallery, C-84 Neeti Bagh

When: February 5 to May 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 | Farida

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: February 12

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: International Conference | Monsoon: The Sphere of Cultural and Trade Influence

Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath, near Western Court

When: February 12 and 13

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sufi Studio ft Nizami Brothers ft Faizan Hasan & Zeeshan Hasan

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: February 12

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kyunki Mein Jhoot Nhi Bolta! ft Deepak

Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, Shop No 1, PVR Anupam, Saket

When: February 12

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On