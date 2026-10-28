HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 29, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: IIC Experience 2026: Festival of the Arts | Prakriti: Harmonizing Inner and Outer Worlds in South Asian Texts and Traditions
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: October 29 to November 3
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Yarn: A Festival of Storytelling through Dance – Panchkanya: Kathak Performance Ft. Harshita Sharma Dadheech
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 29
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: IIC Experience 2026: Festival of the Arts | Rukkha, Rakkha, Yakkha: Foundational Evidence for Tree Worship in Indian Art – Speaker: Naman P Ahuja
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: October 29
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Moteraam Ka Satyagrah (Director: Arvind Gaur)
Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: October 29
Timing: 5pm to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Photo Embroidery
Where: FES Cafe & Desserts, SF-07, 10, 1st Floor, Galleria Market, Sector 28, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram
When: October 29
Timing: 1pm
Entry: ₹799 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Chirag Panjwani Live
Where: The Laughter Foyer, 27-30, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: October 29
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: ₹599 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)
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