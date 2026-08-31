HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 31, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#LitTalk What: Woman | Life | Freedom — Speakers: Swara Bhaskar & Sujata Prasad Gram it: This picture-perfect view of Delhi’s Shanti Stupa under a clear blue sky. With the IMD forecasting partly cloudy skies and no spell of rain, Delhiites can add a little sightseeing to their day to enjoy the Capital's quieter corners. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ /HT)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: August 31

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp What: Nritya Katha Festival: A Celebration of Bharat Vibhav — Kathak & Mayurbhanj Chhau Performances

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 31

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk What: Indian Archaeology: Buddhist Monasteries in Rock Art Sites of Central India — Speaker: Dr Shyam Sharan Gupta

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: August 31

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged What: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra – Krishna Dance Drama

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: August 31

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn What: Badariya: Monsoon Farewell Festival

Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, President's Estate

When: August 31

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

#PlayDate What: Workshop | Draft Vision Board

Where: Breakin Brew Superlab, International Financial Centre (IFC), Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 66, Gurugram

When: August 31

Timing: 4pm & 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-66 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs What: Aise Kaise Ft. Amit Tandon

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 31

Timing: 6pm & 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

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