HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 26

After watching the Republic Day parade, what's your plan for the day? If you are clueless, then here's help at hand: Catch it live on January 26

#Staged

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Written by Piyush Mishra and directed by Shilpi Marwaha, this play depicts the journey of Bhagat Singh Sandhu, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandra Shekhar Azaad and other revolutionists from common men to legends.

What: Sukhmanch Winter Theatre Festival | Gagan Damama Bajyo

Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20, Lodhi Institutional Area, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 26

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

Organised by Sahitya Kala Parishad, this exhibition has works of 37 contemporary women artists from Delhi.

What: Vama

Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1, Rafi Marg

When: Jan 27 to Feb 1

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Super 30 ft Tanmay & Tushar

Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House No 68, Ground Floor, Satya Niketan

When: Jan 26

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

#TuneIn

What: Ashroy & D-Formation Live

Where: SoHo-Delhi, The Ashok Hotel, Chanakyapuri

When: Jan 26

Timing: 11.30pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

From Republic Day Parade tableaux to cultural performances by artistes from different states, and stalls offering food and handicrafts, this festival has it all. There will also be performances by the Armed Forces bands.(Photo: PIB )

What: Bharat Parv

Where: Lawns and Gyan Path, Red Fort, Old Delhi

When: Jan 26

Timing: 5pm to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila (Violet Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction