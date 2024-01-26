HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 26
The day of January 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
After watching the Republic Day parade, what's your plan for the day? If you are clueless, then here's help at hand:
#Staged
What: Sukhmanch Winter Theatre Festival | Gagan Damama Bajyo
Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20, Lodhi Institutional Area, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 26
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Vama
Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1, Rafi Marg
When: Jan 27 to Feb 1
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Super 30 ft Tanmay & Tushar
Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House No 68, Ground Floor, Satya Niketan
When: Jan 26
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)
#TuneIn
What: Ashroy & D-Formation Live
Where: SoHo-Delhi, The Ashok Hotel, Chanakyapuri
When: Jan 26
Timing: 11.30pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Bharat Parv
Where: Lawns and Gyan Path, Red Fort, Old Delhi
When: Jan 26
Timing: 5pm to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila (Violet Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction