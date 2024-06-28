HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 28

#TuneIn
What: HT City Friday Jam Season 9
Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram
When: June 28
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line) and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#Staged
What: Shakkar ke Paanch Daane
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: June 28
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sham-e-Izhar: An Evening of Expression
Where: Depot48, M-9, Greater Kailash 2
When: June 28
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.townscript.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Yuva Sumbhava
Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: June 26 to July 10
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Fête de la Musique | French Pop with Brö
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate
When: June 28
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)