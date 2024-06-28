HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 28

#TuneIn What: HT City Friday Jam Season 9 Catch It Live on June 28

Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

When: June 28

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line) and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#Staged

What: Shakkar ke Paanch Daane

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: June 28

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sham-e-Izhar: An Evening of Expression

Where: Depot48, M-9, Greater Kailash 2

When: June 28

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.townscript.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Yuva Sumbhava

Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: June 26 to July 10

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Fête de la Musique | French Pop with Brö

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

When: June 28

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

