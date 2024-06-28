 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 28 - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 28

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 28, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of June 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: HT City Friday Jam Season 9

Catch It Live on June 28
Catch It Live on June 28

Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

When: June 28

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line) and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

 

#Staged

What: Shakkar ke Paanch Daane

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: June 28

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Sham-e-Izhar: An Evening of Expression

Where: Depot48, M-9, Greater Kailash 2

When: June 28

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.townscript.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Yuva Sumbhava

Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: June 26 to July 10

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

 

#TuneIn

What: Fête de la Musique | French Pop with Brö

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

When: June 28

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 28
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 28, 2024
