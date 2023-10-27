News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 27

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 27

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 27, 2023 12:58 AM IST

The day of October 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's finally Friday! And as the weekend mode sets in, here's what you all must know to relax with a dose of culture:

#TuneIn

Delhi-based singer, Parth Sharma will perform a Bollywood medley at this event.
Delhi-based singer, Parth Sharma will perform a Bollywood medley at this event.

What: Parth Sharma Live

Where: Studio XO, First Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: October 27

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

This exhibition of terracotta sculptures is from Sanskriti Museum of Indian Terracotta.
This exhibition of terracotta sculptures is from Sanskriti Museum of Indian Terracotta.

What: Stories from the Earth – Terracotta Narratives

Where: King Memorial Plaza, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 27 to November 2

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Vipul Goyal's instances from his married life act as inspiration for his jokes and punchlines.
Comedian Vipul Goyal's instances from his married life act as inspiration for his jokes and punchlines.

What: Vipul Goyal Unleashed

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: October 27

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

The General is a 1926 American silent film released by United Artists. It was inspired by the Great Locomotive Chase.
The General is a 1926 American silent film released by United Artists. It was inspired by the Great Locomotive Chase.

What: The General

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 27

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

This exhibition is a one-stop-shop for all the to-be brides and bridesmaids.
This exhibition is a one-stop-shop for all the to-be brides and bridesmaids.

What: Diwali Special – Sutraa Exhibition

Where: The Ashok, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: October 27 & 28

Timing: 10am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

