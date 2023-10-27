HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 27
The day of October 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's finally Friday! And as the weekend mode sets in, here's what you all must know to relax with a dose of culture:
#TuneIn
What: Parth Sharma Live
Where: Studio XO, First Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: October 27
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Stories from the Earth – Terracotta Narratives
Where: King Memorial Plaza, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 27 to November 2
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Vipul Goyal Unleashed
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: October 27
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: The General
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 27
Timing: 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Diwali Special – Sutraa Exhibition
Where: The Ashok, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: October 27 & 28
Timing: 10am to 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free