National Mango Day| Mango Lassi is now our go-to drink, says K-pop boy band NOMAD at Dilli Haat

Korean pop boy band NOMAD debuted in India at the All India K-pop Contest 2025 in Delhi over the weekend. It t wasn’t the stage lights or fans that energised them, but the chilled mango lassi that they discovered at Dilli Haat INA. Members of K-pop band, NOMAD, Sangha and ONE relish Mango Lassi as DOY looks on for a feedback before going in!(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Stunned by the refreshing twist mango adds to the classic Indian drink, the troupe tells HT City in an exclusive chat ahead of National Mango Day how it quickly became their instant favourite. “I thought it was just another smoothie,” said ONE, adding, “But after the first sip, I couldn’t stop. It’s cold, fruity, and really refreshing.”

Musician-performers usually watch their diet, but DOY, the group’s leader, has a different take: “I don’t usually like sweet drinks, but mango lassi felt heavy in the best way. It was perfect for Delhi’s heat.”

Members of K-pop boy band NOMAD (L-R) ONE, Sangha, DOY, RIVR and Junho.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

The boy band also tried Indian street foods like samosa, gol gappe, chhole bhature, and gulab jamun, but unanimously crowned mango lassi as their favourite. “It’s now NOMAD’s go-to drink to beat the Delhi summer,” adds DOY.

Another member, Sangha, finds the tangy water in gol gappas “weird,” while Junho says he was “blown away by Indian art.” RIVR, the fifth member, adds that beyond their love for mango lassi, the group was touched by “the sweetness and welcoming nature of Indian people.”

Well, aren’t we the ones known for Atithi Devo Bhava!

Story by Isha Yadav

