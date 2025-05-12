Summer cheer: Delhi temp to touch 40° Celsius? Residents keep it cool with banta, jaljeera, mohabbat ka sharbat and more

As per the forecast of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Monday in Delhi will be partly cloudy with temperatures ranging from 39°C to 26°C. But, starting Tuesday (May 13), and the temperatures are likely to rise. The scorching heat has been compelling residents to venture to some of the popular spots in the city that offer cool summer drinks. Here's a lowdown of these, sip by sip: From sweet rose or watermelon infused drink to tangy jaljeera, there's a summer sip for every palate when out on Delhi roads. (Photos: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Mohabbat and Bel ke sharbats @ Old Delhi

Nawaab Qureshi fills a glass with Mohabbat Ka Sharbat at his stall near Jama Masjid.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

For a true taste of of Delhi's summer, try the refreshing Mohabbat Ka Sharbat at Nawaab Qureshi's stall in Matia Mahal near Jama Masjid, Old Delhi. This watermelon-and-milk combo is a perfect blend of sweet and cooling drink that one often craves for during peak hours of heat. “Yeh sharbat ab bahut jagah milta hai, par jaisa Jama Masjid mein milta hai waisa taste nahi hota. I often take a detour on my way home just to get my hands on a glass full of this,” says Ankit Rana, an IT professional.

“Mohabbat Ke Sharbat ki khaasiyat yeh hai ki yeh tarbooz (watermelon) se banta hai, jiski taseer bahut thandi hoti hai. Garmiyon mein tabhi yeh bahut bikta hai,” shares Nawab Qureshi, owner of the shop.

Price: ₹20-50/glass

Bel Ka Sharbat is being sold on handcarts across Delhi-NCR, and is one of the most popular summer drinks among Delhiites.

If you're in the mood for something less sweet and yet hydrating enough to keep you going, then opt for Bel Ka Sharbat that's parpared using wood apples.

Price: ₹40/glass

Rabri Lassi @ Chandni Chowk

Jain Rabri Wale in Chandni Chowk offers Rabri Lassi in a variety of flavours.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Chandni Chowk's bylanes have a gem that's Jain Rabri Wale (opp Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib), where the famous Kesar Rabri Lassi takes over as the ultimate summer delight. Served in a traditional kulhad, this rich, chilled lassi has a sweet, creamy texture that is nothing short of a hug in a glass. Plus, you can explore other fun flavours while you’re at it, such as rose and mango.

Shailav Jain, the owner of the shop, shares, “We've been running the shop for past 30 years, in Chandni Chowk… Garmiyon ki bheed alag hi hoti hai. Some customers visit the shop at this time especially after winding up their day's work, to drink a glass of lassi and feel refreshed. It feels good when these cutomers say, ‘Maza aagaya’ after each sip of the lassi.”

Price: ₹80-120/glass

Rose drink @ Chawri Bazar

Rose-flavoured drink can be found at varied spots across Chawri Bazar.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

If you're in Chawri Bazar, be it for treasures or just to explore the food, nothing hits quite like a chilled glass of rose drink. The sweet, rose-flavoured syrup mixed with ice is the ultimate refresher when the sun is blazing hot! And the best part? You'll find such a stall selling this at almost every turn in this busy market.

Price: ₹30/glass

Jaljeera

Jaljeera sellers can be spotted across the city including metro stations and markets.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

For the true Delhiites on the go, nothing beats the urge to gulp down a glass of jaljeera whenever venturing outdoors. Served fresh from large clay pots, this zesty mint-and-lime water-based drink is an ideal summer cooler for those in need of a quick, tangy pick-me-up. You'll find it nowadays at metro stations across Delhi-NCR, and hurdled around it would be locals who sip on it as the perfect way to refresh after a busy day.

Price: ₹25/glass

Banta

There's an inexplicable fun in pushing the mable down a codd-neck bottle before sipping on the banta at local stalls in Lajpat Nagar market. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Many looking for a drink with some bubbly fun often opt for the bat available at Central Market in Lajpat Nagar! This carbonated drink, served in a distinct codd-neck bottle, is is your go-to to relive childhood nostalgia. “Not a single summer goes by without a banta break here with my friends; it gives me the perfect Delhi vibe,” adds entrepreneur Rhiti.

Price: ₹20/bottle

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction