The word-ict is out: Top trending buzzwords of 2024 from demure to brat

The year 2024 saw many defining moments, and language stood out as a particularly transformative element. Modern language continues to evolve, drawing inspiration from pop culture, reviving older trends, and embracing fresh additions. The digitization of nearly every aspect of life gave rise to trending buzzwords rooted in Gen Z’s online slang that quickly became part of everyday conversation. Some of these terms earned the title of 'Word of the Year' from various dictionaries, solidifying their place in our collective vocabulary. Here is a list of some of this year's most trending and used words. Top trending buzzwords of 2024.

Demure

Gaining the title of ‘Word of the Year’ by Dictionary.com, demure was undeniably the most trending word of the year. Historically defined as modest or reserved, the word dates back to the 14th century, often used to describe shy and polite girls. However, its popularity soared this year, with usage spiking by 1200% between January and August. The turning point came when TikToker Jools Lebron posted a video in August, playfully describing her makeup look for work as “Very demure, very mindful.” The term quickly went viral, sparking a wave of memes and becoming a satirical catchphrase for so-called 'pick-me girls.'

Brat

This word gained the title ‘Word of the Year’ by Collins Dictionary and also got a fresh definition, shifting from describing a spoiled child to embodying confidence and a carefree lifestyle. Though the word has been around since the 1500s, its popularity was influenced by Charli XCX’s album titled, Brat this year. The modern interpretation aligns with a rebellious, bold attitude, cementing its place in pop culture and sparking the viral phenomenon of ‘brat summer.’

Brain rot

This year, another word earned the title of 'Word of the Year' from the Oxford Dictionary. The ‘brain rot’ catchphrase describes the mindless, endless scrolling on social media, consuming short-form and often low-quality content that negatively impacts mental health. Though its roots trace back to 1854 in Henry David Thoreau’s Walden, where he chronicled his experiences with simple living, the term has evolved in the digital age. It has gained significant traction across social media and mainstream journalism, with its usage rising by 230% between 2023 and 2024.

Pookie

The origin of this word can be traced back to the 1930s when it was used as an endearment term for children. However, it experienced a revival on social media in 2024 where it was mixed into the modern language, popping up in relationships, friendships, and even in pet names. In recent years, TikTok popularised the term into the spotlight, with influencers like 4 4 Prey, who practically built a brand around calling people Pookie. Also, with Gen Z on the rise, Pookie has evolved from a niche term into a slang powerhouse. A visual of a hamster with bulging eyes and a pink bow is also simultaneous with this word.

Aura points

The term ‘aura points’ gained traction on TikTok this year, but its roots trace back to sports communities, where ‘aura’ was used to describe the confident presence or vibe of athletes on the field. On social media platforms, the phrase ‘How many aura points did I lose?’ became a playful way to judge actions and behaviours based on how much they add or detract from someone's 'aura.' According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, posts with the hashtag #aurapoints jumped 378% from May to June, solidifying its status in pop culture.

Polarisation

This word, originating in the early 1800s from the Latin term ‘polaris,’ meaning ‘of the poles,’ was named Merriam-Webster's ‘Word of the Year’ for 2024.' Its rise in popularity coincided with the heightened divisions observed during the US presidential election this year. Typically, it is used to describe something that causes strong disagreement or polarisation between opposing factions or groups.

Delulu

This word, an abbreviation of delusional, refers to someone with unrealistic views or expectations, often used in a lighthearted and humorous way. Popularized by social media fandoms, particularly K-pop communities since 2014, it surged in popularity this year. Phrases like “delulu is the solulu”—where solulu is a playful abbreviation of solution—became popular, also appearing on different products such as T-shirts and mugs. The term also gained traction as a meme template, cementing its place in pop culture.

Open Relationship

While the term open relationship is not new, 2024 saw an increased curiosity, with Google reporting a notable spike in searches for the term as more individuals explored alternatives to traditional monogamy. An open relationship refers to a consensual agreement between partners that allows them to form romantic or sexual connections with other people. Dating platforms like Feeld and OkCupid have further normalised non-monogamy by including it as an option in user profiles, reflecting shifting attitudes toward relationship dynamics.

Throning

This term refers to pursuing a partner who enhances one’s social reputation, essentially placing them on a pedestal for their influence and clout. While the concept isn’t new, Gen Z has rebranded it with a fresh name. According to Google's Top Trending Searches report, it became the most popular dating-related search of the year. The term is expected to dominate the dating scene in 2025, as highlighted in a report by the NY Post.