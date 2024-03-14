Hal Yamashita: I enjoy Indian tandoor dishes

When a well-known chef drops into the city, it's a must do to stir up some culinary conversation. Hal Yamashita, who has won multiple awards and opened several restaurants across the globe, is a name to reckon with when it comes to Japanese cuisine.

Japanese Masterchef Hal Yamashita

Explaining about Japanese food to students at IIHM(IIHM)

He recently visited Mumbai to introduce the basics of Japanese culinary arts and insights to aspiring chefs at IHM Mumbai and we had a chat with him. Excerpts from an interesting Q & A with him…



Japanese food is no longer niche and embraced on mainstream menus everywhere today, with Mumbai itself having so many Japanese eateries. Is this a welcome change?

Indeed, I think it's wonderful and delightful. I would like people from around the world to get to know the unique aspects of "Japan" in India.

Please describe your cooking philosophy.

I don't cook to bring out the flavour of the ingredients to the maximum." This is my cooking philosophy rooted in the spirit of "Zen." Although it may seem like not cooking at first glance, I meticulously go through various processes and preparations to present the essence of the ingredients in a simple way. It's truly the technique of Haru Yamashita.

You're known to believe in local cooking customs and traditions, what is your view of Indian food that is so full of tradition? Any Indian dish you like and why?

Various aspects such as history, region, and culture are expressed on Indian plates and in flavours. I believe that the dishes following tradition are incredibly delicious. I particularly enjoy dishes cooked in the tandoor and each type of dal curry has its own unique and delicious taste.

As someone who has opened so many high-end restaurants across the globe, what is your success secret?

There are many encounters along the way, and I am grateful for those encounters. Living sincerely and earnestly, and not forgetting to give back to society through volunteering and supporting children. Sharing opportunities is crucial.

What is your view of the trend of robotics or robots in the culinary world?

The culinary profession involves many elements of talent, creativity, and technology. While mass production and manufacturing may require robotics, for cooking, I believe there is a need for an "analog" aspect.

Of the many food cultures across the world that you have seen and had a taste of, which one is your favourite?

The flavours of India during this visit were particularly impressive. I was captivated by the "deliciousness of Indian cuisine" far beyond my expectations.

Any plans to open a restaurant in India?

I would love to express "Hal Yamashita's" new Japanese cuisine in India and share menus originating from India with the world.