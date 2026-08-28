Raksha Bandhan 2026: Chefs curate festive platter with Banarasi Kachori-Halwa, Amritsari Chole, Patod and Sultani Kheer

With the festival season setting in, how could food be far behind? Raksha Bandhan is all about rakhis, gifting, sweets, and dressing up, but another special aspect is the festive platter. Matar and Pyaz Ki Kachori with Spicy Aloo Sabzi and Aate Gud Ka Halwa, Amritsari Chole, Sultani Custard Kheer and Patod Sawan delicacies are associated with the festival, as it marks the end of the holy month of Shrawan. Though there are no specific delicacies earmarked for the occasion—unlike for Holi or Diwali—every family has its own traditions and signature dishes to add to the menu. We speak to professional and home chefs about their special recommendations for the day and how to add a magical touch to dishes prepared at home

Chef Avinash and his Sultani Custard Kheer

Sultani Custard Kheer (no rice) By Avinash Kumar, Executive Chef, Hotel Ramada Lucknow. Full Cream Milk – 1 litre White Bread – 6 slices (edges removed) Sugar – ½ cup (or to taste) Custard Powder (Vanilla) – 2½ tbsp Fresh Cream – 100 ml Khoya / Mawa – 50 g (optional) Sultanas (Raisins) – ¼ cup Almonds (sliced) – 2 tbsp Pistachios (sliced) – 2 tbsp Ghee – 1 tbsp Cardamom Powder – ½ tsp Saffron – a pinch Vanilla Essence – ½ tsp Silver Vark – for garnish METHOD 1. Cut bread into small cubes. 2. Heat ghee in a pan and lightly toast the bread cubes until golden. Keep aside. 3. Boil the milk in a heavy-bottomed pan and simmer for 5–7 minutes. 4. Mix custard powder with a little cold milk to make a smooth slurry. 5. Add the slurry to the hot milk while stirring continuously. 6. Add sugar, khoya, saffron and cardamom powder. Cook on low heat for 3–4 minutes. 7. Add toasted bread cubes and sultanas. Cook gently for another 3–4 minutes. 8. Add fresh cream and vanilla essence. 9. Garnish with almonds, pistachios, sultanas and silver vark. 10. Serve warm or chilled. Chef's tip: Use slightly stale bread for the best texture and flavor. Do not overcook after adding bread, it will become soft and creamy.

Homecook Chetna Srivastava preparing Patod

Patod By homecook Chetna Srivastava, she runs Kayastha experiential home kitchen Method: For Patod, we prefer the smaller, tender arvi leaves. They are washed and dried, then spread with a thick paste of soaked and ground urad dal, seasoned with spices. The leaves are folded, steamed and then cut into little pinwheels. We like to sauté these slowly, till they are crisp around the edges but still soft inside. Like so many old recipes, every home seems to have its own way of making Patod. Some fry the pieces like pakoras, while some put the fried Patod into a thick, spicy gravy. And that is what I love about this dish. It can sit just as happily with a cup of tea on a rainy afternoon as it can find a place in the main course with roti and rice. One simple arvi leaf, and so many ways of enjoying it.

Chef Himani Sharma and her Amritsari Chole platter

Amritsari Chole By Chef Himani Sharma of Sassy Canteen Some recipes are more than food; they carry memories of family lunches, bustling kitchens and the comforting aroma of spices. This Amritsari-style chole is one of those recipes—slow-cooked, deeply spiced and made to be shared. Ingredients: For the chole: 500 g kabuli chana, soaked overnight; 20–25 g dried amla; 2 bay leaves; 2 black cardamoms; 3 green cardamoms; 1 cinnamon stick; 5 cloves; 8–10 peppercorns; salt and water. Masala: 25 g coriander seeds; 10 g cumin; 8 g fennel; 5 g black pepper; 3 g ajwain; 5 g kasuri methi; 12 g anardana; 4–5 dried red chillies; 3 cloves; 2 g cinnamon; seeds of 1 black cardamom. Gravy: 50 ml mustard oil; 25 g ghee; 250 g onions; 25 g ginger; 20 g green chilli; 35 g ginger-garlic paste; 250 g tomato puree; ½ tsp turmeric; 2 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder; salt. To finish: 1–1½ tsp amchur; ½ tsp anardana powder; ½ tsp garam masala; ginger julienne; green chilli; coriander; 15 g ghee. Method: 1. Pressure-cook the soaked chana with dried amla, whole spices and salt until tender. Reserve the cooking liquor. 2. Dry-roast the masala spices and grind coarsely. Heat mustard oil and ghee; sauté onions until deep golden. Add ginger, green chilli, ginger-garlic paste and tomato puree. Add the roasted masala, turmeric and chilli powder, and cook until the oil separates. 3. Add the chana and 400–500 ml reserved liquor. Simmer for 25–30 minutes, lightly mashing a few chickpeas to thicken the gravy. Finish with amchur, anardana, garam masala, ginger, green chilli, coriander and ghee. Rest for 15 minutes before serving. 4. Serve hot with bhature or Amritsari kulcha, pickled onions and green chilli. The secret, like every cherished family recipe, is simple: good ingredients, patience and a little love.

Chef Somnath Singh Rakesh and his Matar & Pyaz Ki Kachori with Spicy Aloo Sabzi and Aate Gud Ka Halwa