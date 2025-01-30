Say goodbye to unhealthy packaged chips and learn how to make crispy, guilt-free homemade chips

In recent months, FDA crackdowns have intensified globally, and one of the most notable incidents involved Frito-Lay, the popular chip distributor behind Lays. In December, the company voluntarily recalled over 6,000 bags of 13 oz. Lay’s Classic Potato Chips due to “undeclared milk.” This recall, which initially affected Oregon and Washington in the United States has now escalated to the highest risk level classification by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. While this news is disappointing, it serves as a reminder that sometimes, homemade chips are the safer and more delicious option. We’ve got the perfect recipe for you, and it’s easier than you might think. How to make homemade chips

An easy recipe for homemade BBQ chips

Now the trick to make these chips so crispy and delicious lies in the pre-soak. Soaking the potatoes in water and vinegar before frying removes excess sugar and starch, which helps prevent burning and ensures that your chips are ultra-crispy with a delightful crunch. With these tricks and recipe, trust us you'll never want to buy chips again.

Easy recipe for homemade BBQ chips

Ingredients: 8 cups of water, 4 cups of distilled white vinegar, 4 medium-size potatoes, 1 tbsp chilli powder, 1 tbsp granulated sugar, 2 and ½ tsp salt, 1 tsp ground cumin, 1 tsp ground coriander, ¾ tsp cayenne pepper, ½ tsp garlic powder, and seed oil for frying. You can also add your favourite seasonings to this.

Recipe: Start by stirring together the water and vinegar in a large bowl. Using a mandoline, slice the potatoes into thin slices. Place the potato slices in the vinegar-water mixture, gently swirling them to separate the slices. Let them soak for 10 minutes. Drain the potatoes and arrange them in a single layer on a work surface lined with paper towels. Pat them dry with additional paper towels. While the potatoes are soaking, mix together the spices in a small bowl and set it aside.

Next, pour the seed oil into a saucepan and get the heat to 162°C at least. Working in batches, fry the potatoes while ensuring not to overcrowd the pot. Cook, turning occasionally, until the chips are golden brown and crispy, about 3 minutes per batch. Then transfer the hot chips to a baking sheet lined with paper towels and let them drain for 10 seconds. Transfer the chips to a large bowl and toss them with 1 tsp of the spice mixture (or more, to taste). Repeat the process with the remaining potatoes and spice mixture. These chips can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days.

With this recipe, you’ll have a snack that’s not only better for you but also tastier than any bagged chips. Why settle for potentially harmful store-bought chips when you can whip up a batch of homemade ones that are crispy, fresh, and full of flavour?