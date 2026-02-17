These carb-free Monogolian prawn ‘noodles’ promise to become your dinner staple

If you're tired of counting the macros and micros on the million 'healthy noodles' recipes on the internet, we have just the saucy, spicy and incredibly innovative Mongolia-inspired recipe for you. Carrying virtually zero carbohydrates but packed with protein, flavour and a very interesting texture twist, this Mongolian prawn noodles recipe promises to replace your attempts at spiralised zucchini or ribbons of carrot. A comfort food fix sans the carb crash, this is basically like takeaway, whipped up in your kitchen. Follow the recipe below.

Method: Take frozen prawns and let them thaw halfway through. Add the cornflour, sesame oil, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Add the splash of water and grind this down into a smooth paste. This shouldn't be too watery and must maintain a pasty, sticky texture. Sometimes the quality of the prawns is such that it may not even need the water - gauge acoordingly. Now transfer this to a piping bag.

To make the prawn 'noodles', boil water in a deep pan. Once it comes to a full boil, switch off the gas. Pipe the prawn paste into the hot water. The thick strands will set instantly. Once they start floating to the top, the prawn 'noodles' are cooked. Remove this gently so as to not break.

For the sauce, heat the oil and add the chopped ginger, green chillies, garlic and the whole red chillies. Add the soy sauce, oyster sauce, honey, red chilli powder and black pepper powder. Cook this for less than a minute, then go in with the prawn noodles and toss well. Finish with lots of chopped spring onions.

(recipe from Khushi Baranwal)

Will you be going carb-free with this innovative lip-smacking recipe?