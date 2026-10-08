Add some drama to your festive look with multi-finger rings this season

This festive season, you don’t need to stack five different rings to get noticed. A single multi-finger, or bridge ring, can deliver as much drama while keeping your hand effortlessly uncluttered. Multi-finger rings are giving festive jewellery a maximalist update

Why the trend works Multi-finger rings are statement rings designed to sit across two or more fingers. They are either connected by a single band or linked together. They bring kundan, polki, pearls and meenakari into wider, sculptural designs.

“Festive clothes feature heavy embroidery, mirror work, and thick borders. Small single rings get lost against all that detail. A multi-finger ring holds its ground and gives your hand a focal point,” says Poonam Soni, founder and creative director of Poonam Soni Fine Jewelry. Shrishti Agarwal, designer and co-founder of Parishri adds, “It makes it look as if you are wearing multiple rings, but in one clean design. The result looks intentional rather than thrown together.”