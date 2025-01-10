Adivi Sesh: I’m experimenting more now because I’m changing as a person

Be it a sharp suit or a laid-back jeans-and-T-shirt combo, actor Adivi Sesh’s Instagram serves as a versatile style guide. With the demands of being in the limelight, his fashion experiments come as no surprise. But look closer, and a recurring theme emerges — during his downtime, Sesh gravitates toward printed, oversized shirts, which he fondly refers to as his go-to comfort wear. Adivi Sesh will next be seen in G2.

In an exclusive shoot for HTCity Showstoppers, the actor opens up about his fashion philosophy.

Making a case for our rich Indian weaves, Adivi Sesh looks spiffy in a Ajrakh Kantha jacket from Hindostan Archive paired with pair of pleated pants.

“I think my go-to idea is wearing whatever feels comfy based on your mood. I’m a big fan of Hawaiian-style oversized shirts, and I started wearing them a couple of years before they came back in vogue,” he shares, adding, “Back when skinny jeans were trending, I was all about baggy fits. If there’s one thing I wear often enough to call my signature, it’s definitely those shirts. You’ll see me flaunting them at several events.”

The actor raises his style stakes in a velvet shirt with cowl neckline from Shantnu & Nikhil.

Known for his performances in Telugu films such as Kshanam (2016), Goodachari (2018) and Evaru (2019), Sesh cemented his place in Hindi cinema with his 2022 pan-India film, Major. While his professional journey has been noteworthy, Sesh credits his personal growth for influencing his evolving fashion choices.

Redefining 70s retro vibe, Adivi Sesh rocks in a leopard print shirt with a bow detail paired with a bandhgala and pants from Shantnu & Nikhil. He rounds off the look with a pair of circular sunglasses from The Tinted Story.

“I’m starting to push my boundaries when it comes to fashion,” he says, adding, “Three years ago, you’d look at my wardrobe and think, ‘He’s classic, and that’s it.’ But now, I’m experimenting more, and that’s because I’m changing as a person.”

This shift is part of a broader emotional transformation, one of embracing change. “One of my biggest lessons has been to not stay stuck in my ways. A few years ago — before Covid — I wouldn’t have tried new cuisines. I’d stick to the same dish every time, and my approach to clothing was the same. Now, you’ll see me in looks that you wouldn’t have imagined earlier in my career.”

But there’s one trend that he finds baffling. “I forget what they’re called, but they look like pyjamas with matching prints... Ah, co-ord sets! Yes, they’re everywhere, and I just can’t wrap my head around them. It feels like people are trying too hard to look good in something that resembles sleepwear,” he quips.