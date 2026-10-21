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Alexander Skarsgård’s red-carpet look features a shirt with Olivia Colman’s face

The actor made a playful fashion statement at the Los Angeles premiere of The Wicker in a custom Chopova Lowena ensemble featuring his co-star’s face.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026, 16:12:46 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Alexander Skarsgård brought a playful twist to red-carpet fashion at the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming film, The Wicker, on Tuesday. The 50-year-old Swedish actor gave a cheeky shout-out to his co-star Olivia Colman, 52, in a custom Chopova Lowena outfit, featuring a black shirt printed with her face from the film.

Alexander Skarsgård puts a playful spin on red-carpet dressing
Alexander Skarsgård puts a playful spin on red-carpet dressing

He paired the ensemble with a punk-inspired pink-and-green plaid skirt with contrasting panels and safety-pin details. The actor completed his look with a classic pair of black dress shoes and matching socks.

Skarsgård has been experimenting with bold fashion choices this month. At the film’s London Film Festival premiere, he turned heads in a metallic gold Saint Laurent suit worn without a shirt, teamed with transparent PVC-and-vinyl shoes.

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Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Alexander Skarsgård’s Red-carpet Look Features A Shirt With Olivia Colman’s Face
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