Karwa Chauth thalis get personal with names, photos and handcrafted details

From personalised names and couple photographs to handcrafted embellishments and colour coordinated pieces, customised thali sets are the hot-sellers this Karwa Chauth. Customers are increasingly looking beyond standard designs for sets that reflect a part of their journey. Couple photographs, embroidered motifs and coordinated colours add a personal touch to Karwa Chauth thali sets

“There’s a growing preference for aesthetically pleasing, thoughtfully-detailed thalis that look beautiful and feel special for the occasion, while also holding meaning for the couple,” says Payal Hitesh Sharma of Sukriti Fun World, Jaipur. Her personalised sets start from ₹2000.

A traditional Karwa Chauth thali set holds ritual items including a chalni (sieve), a kalash (water pot), a lit diya, sacred powders like roli and sindoor, and sweets or mathri to break the fast.