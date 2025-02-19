The Nike X Skims line is expanding Kim Kardashian's business repertoire: Here's why you should be excited for this

How many times have you looked an aesthetically slutty Skims original and sighed. Be it the price point, the overwhelming desire to be a Kim K-coded girlie, or a much more real-world hang up — the need for your lingerie investments to tick mark the very basic facet of being functional, despite its mammoth success, there are a few lose threads the Kim Kardashian-founded shapewear brand was yet to tie up. And fairly so, with a very specific demographic in mind. Kim Kardashian officially announces the Nike X Skims line: Will this be as pop culture-defining as the mother brand?(Photos: Instagra,/kimkardashian)

Now shapewear may be the definition of sartorial functionality but the beauty and/or fit of Skims pieces, didn't necessarily accommodate the adrenaline-fueled needs of fitness girlies. Well that's a little gap, now set to be filled. The first collection will launch this spring in select stores, with a global rollout planned for 2026. This will include expansion into new markets, additional retail locations, and wholesale distribution. Want a gauge on excitement from potential takers? Nike shares shot up 6.2 percent with the official announcement of the collab.

Kim, the coolest cat when it comes to her big, pop-culture-defining drops, simply shared an ID card with her face on it, signaling the Nike X Skims era, enough to put the internet on standby, ready to stock up their carts. This was preceded by a logo reveal, flanked by the caption, “Introducing NikeSKIMS. A new brand coming this spring for the body obsessed. Designed to sculpt and engineered to perform”.

"We’re energised by the opportunity to build a new brand and shake things up for the next generation of athletes with NikeSkims. We will invite even more athletes into sport and movement with product that makes them feel strong and sexy", shared Nike CEO Elliot Hill in a press release. Kim too elaborated, "This partnership is the culmination of that shared vision, delivering product that is meticulously designed to sculpt and perform for every body. Every single detail has been obsessed over and carefully considered. We’re incredibly excited to unveil our first collection this spring".

Well, it's clear there's no stopping Kim or Skims!