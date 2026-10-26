Press-on nails are the fuss-free festive manicure trend for Karwa Chauth

Between mehendi, puja rituals and festive dressing, there’s plenty to do before Karwa Chauth celebrations begin. Enter press-on nails, the fuss-free alternative to a salon manicure that lets you switch up your look to match your outfit. From classic reds and burgundy cat-eye finishes to intricate designs featuring crescent moons, diyas and pearl embellishments, here’s what’s trending this season and where to shop festive sets.

With festive preparations, mehendi and puja rituals keeping women busy, press-on nails offer an easy way to get a salon-style manicure without the time commitment. Their growing appeal lies in the flexibility they offer, says Tania Arora, founder of Amritsar-based Nailora.

“Red and gold nail art, burgundy cat-eye, chrome finishes and minimal festive designs are trending for Karwa Chauth. There is demand for everything from affordable nail art to premium extensions, particularly styles that complement traditional outfits and mehendi” says Aparna Gawde of Cuticles by Aparna, Indore. Her nail sets are priced at ₹600 for 10 nails, with two additional nails included.

She says, “We’re seeing interest from women who want a convenient and affordable way to complete their festive looks. Press-on nails make it easier to switch designs according to outfits and occasions. Not everyone wants to spend hours at a salon or commit to expensive extensions for a single occasion. Press-ons offer a way to achieve a polished look at home, and reusable sets give customers the flexibility to wear them again,” she says. Her press-on nail sets are priced at ₹400 for a complete set of 10 nails and can also be customised.