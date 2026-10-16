Shoulder-duster earrings are trending: How to style long statement earrings

From Indian celebrities like Dimple Kapadia, Ananya Panday and Triptii Dimri to models at international runways for fashion houses such as Dior, Balenciaga, Chanel and Polo Ralph Lauren, statement earrings are getting longer, bolder and harder to miss. They are either grazing the shoulders or extending well beyond them! With Navratri in full swing, a pair of shoulder-duster earrings are also an easy way to jazz up your festive look and turn heads.

(L-R) Dimple Kapadia and Taapsee Pannu (Instagram)