Stars take over Venice: All the celebs on Day 1 of Venice Film Festival

Running from September 2 to 12, 2026, the 83rd Venice Film Festival has brought top stars and standout fashion to Italy’s Lido.
Take a look at who was spotted on the first day:
Running from September 2 to 12, 2026, the Venice Film Festival brings top stars and standout fashion to Italy’s Lido. Take a look at who was spotted on the first day:
Amal Clooney stunned in a custom, floor-length black column dress featuring head-to-toe ruched detailing by Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann.
George Clooney, who received the festival’s prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, kept it classic in a sharp black tuxedo and matching bow tie.
Kendall Jenner arrived wearing a monochromatic white travel outfit paired with a slouchy, camel-coloured suede Chanel duffel bag.
Sydney Sweeney arrived wearing a sheer archival 2003 Georges Chakra lace halter crop top paired with low-rise khaki shorts.
J Balvin wore a suit from Emporio Armani's Spring/Summer 2026 menswear collection paired with black leather shoes.
Jonathan Bailey wore a relaxed, custom black Giorgio Armani tuxedo.
Claire Foy went head-to-toe red in Bottega Veneta.