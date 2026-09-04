Running from September 2 to 12, 2026, the 83rd Venice Film Festival has brought top stars and standout fashion to Italy’s Lido. CORRECTION / Lawyer Amal Clooney and US actor George Clooney, attend the red carpet event ahead the screening of �Ink� and the Opening ceremony of the 83rd International Venice Film Festival, at Venice Lido on September 2, 2026. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) / �The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Tiziana FABI has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [�Ink�] instead of ["Hink"]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.� (AFP)

Take a look at who was spotted on the first day:

Running from September 2 to 12, 2026, the Venice Film Festival brings top stars and standout fashion to Italy’s Lido. Take a look at who was spotted on the first day:

Amal Clooney stunned in a custom, floor-length black column dress featuring head-to-toe ruched detailing by Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann.

George Clooney, who received the festival’s prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, kept it classic in a sharp black tuxedo and matching bow tie.