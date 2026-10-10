The bejewelled blouse is this festive season’s statement piece

Forget saving all the sparkle for your necklace. This festive season, the blouse is taking centre stage, with gemstones, pearls and jewellery motifs turning it into a statement piece in its own right. From embellished sleeves to necklines adorned with detachable pendants, the idea is to make the garment do the work of an elaborate neckpiece, while giving traditional festive dressing a contemporary spin.

Forget saving all the sparkle for your jewellery box. This festive season, the blouse is getting its own bling upgrade, with gemstones, pearls and even actual heirloom jewels taking centre stage. From statement sleeves to detachable ornaments, here’s how to style the trend and customise your own.

Celebrity fashion stylist Tejaswi Lal says, “The bejewelled blouse trend reflects a shift towards maximalism and is rooted in India’s rich history of jewellery, gemstones and craftsmanship. Women are increasingly embracing the idea of pairing heavily embellished sarees and lehengas with equally statement-making blouses. There is a deep-rooted connection between Indian women and jewellery, and these blouses celebrate that relationship beautifully.”

The appeal is also practical. She adds, “One of the biggest advantages of a bejewelled blouse is that it eliminates the need for heavy neckpieces, which can become uncomfortable when worn for long hours during festive celebrations and weddings.”

How to style it Tejaswi Lal shares helpful pointers: