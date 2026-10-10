Charles Leclerc trades the racetrack for a tea-making session

In the clip shared by Hamza Teh Tarik, Leclerc prepares the drink, takes a sip and shares his verdict: “I love it. I prefer a lot more of Singapore tea and new things.”

Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc made an unexpected stop at a Singapore tea stall during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend. A video of the 28-year-old making and sipping traditional teh tarik (pulled tea) has garnered 351K views on Instagram.

Teh tarik, a popular milk tea in Singapore and Malaysia, is prepared by pouring the drink between containers to create a frothy top. Unlike Indian chai, which is often brewed with spices such as ginger and cardamom, teh tarik typically combines strong black tea with condensed milk and sometimes evaporated milk, giving it a creamy texture and sweet taste.

Fans enjoyed this side of the Ferrari driver. One called him “Charles LeChaiwala”, another wrote, “New side quest unlocked”, while a third joked, “Charles’s chai shop sponsored by Ferrari.”

Leclerc is competing at Singapore’s Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 11.