Netizens split over Rohit Sharma’s complaint to BCCI against Sunil Gavaskar’s criticism

Netizens are split after news broke that Rohit Sharma has filed a complaint against cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar following his critical remarks about Rohit's performance in the ongoing Ranji series. The situation has sparked a heated debate online, with some users supporting Rohit's decision to speak out, while others criticize him for not handling the criticism in a more composed manner. Rohit Sharma has reportedly filed a complaint against Sunil Gavaskar

Reports suggest that Rohit Sharma wasn’t pleased with Gavaskar's comments and lodged an official complaint with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Sources close to Rohit say he felt that the criticism, especially regarding his involvement in the Ranji series, was unfair and contributed to the pressure he faced, particularly during his underwhelming outings in Australia.

"Rohit believed that Gavaskar’s remarks were unnecessary, which led him to approach the BCCI. The pressure was mounting, and he felt it was necessary to speak up," a source revealed.

On the other side of the debate, many netizens have expressed their support for Gavaskar, arguing that criticism from a respected figure like him should be seen as constructive, not as an attack. “Gavaskar’s feedback is based on years of experience; Rohit needs to learn how to take it,” some users remarked, emphasizing that constructive criticism is a part of professional growth.

Meanwhile, others have sided with Rohit, claiming that Gavaskar’s comments were out of line, especially in public. “Gavaskar crossed a line. He should have offered advice privately, not aired it publicly,” wrote one user. For these supporters, the issue goes beyond the Ranji series performance, suggesting that such comments from former players can place unnecessary pressure on current ones.

This division in opinion intensified after Gavaskar's column, where he not only critiqued Rohit and Shreyas Iyer's aggressive batting approaches but also questioned their commitment to domestic cricket. He suggested that their participation in the Ranji match might have been more about keeping their BCCI contracts intact than truly contributing to the team’s success.

The controversy underscores the larger tension surrounding the treatment of players in India, where the line between critique and disrespect can often be blurry. As fans continue to take sides, the debate over whether Rohit Sharma was right to file a complaint or whether he should have accepted the feedback with grace rages on across social media platforms.