Lucknow's fogged-out India-South Africa T20 match: Cricket fans share hilarious memes and frustration

Spirited cricket fans were left deeply disappointed after fog engulfed the fourth T20 match between India and South Africa at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. Dissappointed Indian players and coach Gautam Gambhir after the T20 match was called off in Lucknow (Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)

Dejected fans after the match was called off (Photos: Deepak Gupta/HT)

Following the delayed and eventual cancellation of the match at 9:30 PM, fans flooded X with reactions, making Lucknow trend. Memes saturated social media, with many users lashing out at the authorities for the prolonged delay before the call-off. Dejected fans also questioned the logic of scheduling a night match in the city during peak winter.

Some of the memes that were shared on social media (X)

District-level cricketer Garvit Sanghi drove from Balia specifically for the match. “Waah kya batt jo kahi nahi hota woh yaha UP mein and hamrae Lucknow mein hota hain,” he said. Businessman Yogesh Rastogi arrived with seven family members and friends. “We reached the stadium at 6:15 PM after braving the traffic. The match being called off after five inspections at 9:30 PM left us highly disappointed. We had compromised other plans for this. A refund is not the issue; we wanted to see the players in action, even if just for five overs,” he expressed.

Kaushik Kumar and Dev Chinmay at Ekana Stadium

Entrepreneur Chinmay Dev shared similar views. “First of all, itni mushkil se passes mile, then parking at the stadium on important match days is a task. Also, many of my friends paid a bomb to get good seats. We had to skip work to be here on time, otherwise you get stuck in the parking jam. After so much effort, if you get to hear 'match is cancelled,' we have every right to react. Refund? What refund? This is no solution,” he stated.

Hardik Pandya was seen wearing a mask on ground (Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)