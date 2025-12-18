Lucknow's fogged-out India-South Africa T20 match: Cricket fans share hilarious memes and frustration
Spirited cricket fans were left deeply disappointed after fog engulfed the fourth T20 match between India in Lucknow on Wednesday. They shared hilarious memes.
Spirited cricket fans were left deeply disappointed after fog engulfed the fourth T20 match between India and South Africa at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.
Following the delayed and eventual cancellation of the match at 9:30 PM, fans flooded X with reactions, making Lucknow trend. Memes saturated social media, with many users lashing out at the authorities for the prolonged delay before the call-off. Dejected fans also questioned the logic of scheduling a night match in the city during peak winter.
District-level cricketer Garvit Sanghi drove from Balia specifically for the match. “Waah kya batt jo kahi nahi hota woh yaha UP mein and hamrae Lucknow mein hota hain,” he said.
Businessman Yogesh Rastogi arrived with seven family members and friends. “We reached the stadium at 6:15 PM after braving the traffic. The match being called off after five inspections at 9:30 PM left us highly disappointed. We had compromised other plans for this. A refund is not the issue; we wanted to see the players in action, even if just for five overs,” he expressed.
Entrepreneur Chinmay Dev shared similar views. “First of all, itni mushkil se passes mile, then parking at the stadium on important match days is a task. Also, many of my friends paid a bomb to get good seats. We had to skip work to be here on time, otherwise you get stuck in the parking jam. After so much effort, if you get to hear 'match is cancelled,' we have every right to react. Refund? What refund? This is no solution,” he stated.
For professional Kaushik Kumar, the disappointment was even greater. “I cancelled plans with my family and an official meeting to be here. I was waiting to see some really good cricket as the year ended, but it was all in vain. I still cannot understand what took the cricket board so long to understand the weather of Lucknow.”