SheDrives: Pakistan's first ride-share service exclusively for women and the transgender community

A new service by the name of SheDrives was launched in Lahore, Pakistan recently and the most interesting thing about it is that it exclusively serves transgender people and women. The aim of this app is to protect trans individuals from discrimination and harassment, according to Ammaz Farooqi, the company’s chief executive. Pakistan's first ride-share service exclusively for women and the transgender community

Currently operating only in Lahore, the service may expand to other cities in the future. With an estimated 30,000 transgender people in Lahore and around 500,000 across all of Pakistan, the need for safer transportation is significant in the country's largely conservative society where trans people often face marginalisation and even violence. The ride-sharing app is also targeted towards women who are wary of facing harassment while travelling alone on public buses and trains, especially when sharing space with male passengers. The cars will be marked with pink logos, and will be easily identifiable by the intended passengers.

“SheDrives is unique because both drivers and passengers are either women or transgender individuals. This is just a small step, and we hope to expand to other cities,” said Ammaz. This is one of the few strides Pakistan has recently taken in supporting its transgender population. In 2022, the government launched a hotline connecting trans individuals to police and the Ministry of Human Rights. The year before, the country opened its first government-run school for transgender students in Multan.

Additionally, a transgender rights bill was also drafted that would legally allow trans individuals to select their gender identity on government documents, educational certificates and national ID cards. However, the bill has faced opposition highlighting the ongoing challenges to securing full social recognition for transgender people in the country.